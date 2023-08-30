Senzo Meyiwa was shot at point-blank range by someone taller – court hears

Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014.

Five men are currently on trial for the murder.

A ballistics expert told the court that Meyiwa was shot at point-blank range.

The evidence of a ballistics expert corroborated the testimony of a pathologist who found that, when the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, was shot in the chest, the barrel of the gun used was pressed against him.



Lieutenant-Colonel Christian Mangena, a ballistics expert who was also involved in reconstructing the shooting of Reeva Steenkamp by Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, testified in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday that he had been called to the crime scene on 27 October 2014 to do a crime scene reconstruction and bullet trajectory determination.

Mangena said that he noticed two possible bullet damages in the kitchen of the house in Vosloorus, where Meyiwa was shot. At the time of the shooting, Meyiwa was visiting his girlfriend and mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo. The shooting happened at Khumalo's mother's house.

According to Mangena, the first bullet damage was on the kitchen door that led out of the house, and the second was on the kitchen floor. After doing his analysis, Mangena left the crime scene, along with two of his colleagues.

The following day, he attended Meyiwa's post-mortem examination, which was performed by the pathologist, Johannes Steenkamp.

Steenkamp previously testified that Meyiwa was shot in the chest and suffered damage to his lungs and heart.

The court heard there was an entrance and exit wound. Steenkamp told the court that the evidence around the gunshot wound was consistent with a contact bullet entrance wound, meaning the gun would have been pressed against Meyiwa's body when the shot went off.

The court was told that Meyiwa was likely shot by someone taller, due to the downward trajectory of the bullet.



Mangena studied Meyiwa's wounds and the clothes he wore when he was shot.

The ballistics expert concluded that Meyiwa was effectively shot at point-blank range – because of the gunpowder around the wound and the scorching of the skin by the propellent from the firearm.

The court heard the bullet that struck Meyiwa was the same bullet that damaged the door as it left his body. Mangena testified that the bullet deflected from the door back into the house.

It was Mangena's conclusion, based on the ballistics evidence, that Meyiwa must have been standing upright in the kitchen, with his back towards the kitchen door, when he was shot.

He could not rule out that there may have been a struggle between Meyiwa and the shooter, when the shot went off.



Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, Mthobisi Mncube and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli have been charged with Meyiwa's murder.

They all pleaded not guilty.

The trial continues.



