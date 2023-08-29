Severely injured woman uses last words to name killers, then dies 5 days later

A Gqeberha woman, who was shot in the head, lay helplessly in her bedroom until she was found the next day.

Verushka Nel was still conscious and told her mother who her alleged shooters were.

She died in hospital five days later.

A young Gqeberha woman spent 24 hours helpless in her bedroom, with no one knowing she had been shot in the head.

Verushka Nel was severely injured - but, when her mother was at her side the next day, she still managed to name her alleged shooters.

Nel, 19, died in hospital five days later.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, Nel was in the bedroom of the apartment she was renting in Booysen Park, when there was a knock at the door.

Two men barged in and shot her in the head. Her cellphone was taken.

READ | Gqeberha man accused of 'Pink Physio's' murder back in the dock

Nel was only found by a neighbour the next day, miraculously still conscious and talking.

However, she fell into a coma on 22 August and died the same day.

Nel's mother, Jackie Nel, said the family was heartbroken.

Facebook

She said receiving the call from police at 08:00, to inform her of her daughter's injuries, was the worst day of her life.

"I was completely hysterical. Everyone loved her. Who would have wanted to hurt her like this?

"She couldn't wait for me to get to her and she told me exactly who did this. She knew them. They did not care about her life at all."

She added:

Verushka was still fine on the Tuesday morning, but then the hospital called and said she was in a coma. We rushed to her bedside and that's where we spent the day until she passed away at 20:15 that night.

The distraught mother speculated that it could have been a robbery because her daughter would have opened her own beauty salon the day after she was shot.

ALSO READ | 'Discarded like garbage': Eastern Cape family opens up after bodies of missing dad, son found

"She was a happy girl, with a wonderful personality. She wanted to help the world, even if it meant putting herself in harm's way. She loved helping people. It hurts so much. She was so young and had her whole life ahead of her. But God kept her alive to tell her story before He took her," she said.

Naidu said no arrests had been made.