1h ago

Share

'She doesn't work for us,' Public Protector's office says after Mkhwebane announces her return to work

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Office of the Public Protector says Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane remains suspended until the President says otherwise.
The Office of the Public Protector says Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane remains suspended until the President says otherwise.
Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images
  • The Office of the Public Protector says Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not its employee.
  • It was responding to Mkhwebane's announcement that she would return to work on Tuesday.
  • The office said Mkhwebane's suspension remains in effect until President Cyril Ramaphosa says otherwise.

The Office of the Public Protector (PPSA) says Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not its employee. 

The PPSA was responding to the suspended Public Protector's announcement on social media that she would return to work on Tuesday.

Mkhwebane announced on X, formerly Twitter, that she had informed President Cyril Ramaphosa, as a matter of courtesy, of her decision to report for duty.

"According to section 194, proceedings/inquiry has now been finalised. The period of suspension defined in the presidential minute issued in terms of section 194(3)(a), read with section 101(1) of the Constitution, has expired. Therefore, and as a matter of courtesy and protocol, advocate Mkhwebane has advised president Ramaphosa that she will be reporting back to work tomorrow morning on Tuesday 5 September 2023," she wrote.

Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane in June last year. The suspension remains in effect until the section 194 process in the National Assembly has been completed. 

Mkhwebane, whose non-renewable seven-year office term expires in October, continues to receive a salary and other benefits while on suspension. 

Ndili Msoki, spokesperson for acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka said Mkhwebane's suspension remained in effect as Ramaphosa has not said otherwise.

READ | 'We are not obliged to interview complainants' – acting Public Protector's office

"The institution acknowledges the importance of the subject matter and hereby advises that the Public Protector is not an employee of the PPSA. The Public Protector is appointed to office by the president of the Republic of South Africa. The Section 194 Committee enquiry is a Parliamentary process, and the PPSA is not a party thereto. Accordingly, in the absence of communication emanating from the president, advocate Mkhwebane's suspension remains effective," said Msoki.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
busisiwe mkhwebanekholeka gcalekasouth africapublic protector
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think is the most pressing crisis exposed by the Marshalltown fire tragedy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The country's ongoing housing crisis
6% - 284 votes
The state of JHB's inner city buildings
28% - 1265 votes
The plight of foreign nationals in SA
13% - 569 votes
SA govt's disregard for human life
53% - 2384 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | From Russia with no love lost: Could the Lady R report further strain SA-US relations?

04 Sep

LISTEN | From Russia with no love lost: Could the Lady R report further strain SA-US relations?
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70... and counting. What happens next?

04 Sep

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70... and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future

31 Aug

LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.20
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.18
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.67
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.24
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Platinum
945.44
-1.4%
Palladium
1,212.77
-0.8%
Gold
1,935.99
-0.1%
Silver
23.65
-1.4%
Brent Crude
89.00
+0.5%
Top 40
69,662
0.0%
All Share
75,375
0.0%
Resource 10
57,562
0.0%
Industrial 25
104,564
0.0%
Financial 15
17,063
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Tips to navigate SA’s price hikes for home insurance

2h ago

Tips to navigate SA’s price hikes for home insurance
How our contestants will use their incentive prizes

2h ago

How our contestants will use their incentive prizes
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

01 Sep

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo