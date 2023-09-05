'She doesn't work for us,' Public Protector's office says after Mkhwebane announces her return to work

The Office of the Public Protector says Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not its employee.

It was responding to Mkhwebane's announcement that she would return to work on Tuesday.

The office said Mkhwebane's suspension remains in effect until President Cyril Ramaphosa says otherwise.

The Office of the Public Protector (PPSA) says Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not its employee.



The PPSA was responding to the suspended Public Protector's announcement on social media that she would return to work on Tuesday.

Mkhwebane announced on X, formerly Twitter, that she had informed President Cyril Ramaphosa, as a matter of courtesy, of her decision to report for duty.

"According to section 194, proceedings/inquiry has now been finalised. The period of suspension defined in the presidential minute issued in terms of section 194(3)(a), read with section 101(1) of the Constitution, has expired. Therefore, and as a matter of courtesy and protocol, advocate Mkhwebane has advised president Ramaphosa that she will be reporting back to work tomorrow morning on Tuesday 5 September 2023," she wrote.

Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane in June last year. The suspension remains in effect until the section 194 process in the National Assembly has been completed.

Mkhwebane, whose non-renewable seven-year office term expires in October, continues to receive a salary and other benefits while on suspension.

Media Alert??



On 9 June 2022 the President signed a Presidential Minute recording his decision to suspend the Public Protector,Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane “pending the finalisation of the proceedings/inquiry initiated by the Committee of the National Assembly established in terms of… pic.twitter.com/FirEcfRfEQ — Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane (@AdvBMkhwebane) September 4, 2023

Media Alert??



On 9 June 2022 the President signed a Presidential Minute recording his decision to suspend the Public Protector,Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane “pending the finalisation of the proceedings/inquiry initiated by the Committee of the National Assembly established in terms of… pic.twitter.com/FirEcfRfEQ — Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane (@AdvBMkhwebane) September 4, 2023

Ndili Msoki, spokesperson for acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka said Mkhwebane's suspension remained in effect as Ramaphosa has not said otherwise.

READ | 'We are not obliged to interview complainants' – acting Public Protector's office

"The institution acknowledges the importance of the subject matter and hereby advises that the Public Protector is not an employee of the PPSA. The Public Protector is appointed to office by the president of the Republic of South Africa. The Section 194 Committee enquiry is a Parliamentary process, and the PPSA is not a party thereto. Accordingly, in the absence of communication emanating from the president, advocate Mkhwebane's suspension remains effective," said Msoki.



