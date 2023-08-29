27m ago

Short film shines light on SA's untamed coastline

Kaveel Singh
South Africa is home to approximately 200 different species of sharks and rays.
Steve Benjamin
  • A new short film explores South Africa's underwater vastness to reveal sanctuaries where sharks and rays find refuge.
  • See Us follows a team of marine conservationists.
  • The crew traverses some of the country's most renowned coastlines, including the Western Cape and warmer waters in KwaZulu-Natal.

A new free short film is shedding light on South Africa's untamed coastlines, revealing sanctuaries where sharks and rays find refuge.

See Us is part of a marine campaign by conservation group On the Brink, led by local conservation organisation WildTrust, where a team of marine conservationists, including divemaster Thandeka Hlongwa, and marine cinematographer Steve Benjamin, take viewers along the coastline of South Africa.

The film aims to raise awareness around the vulnerability of sharks and rays and to shed light on the advantages of increasing marine protection and sanctuary spaces for both species within South Africa's oceans.

Shark and ray sanctuaries are clear demarcations within existing marine protected areas, which preserve their habitats and shield their populations against threats such as overfishing.

The team producing the film began their adventure within the Table Mountain National Park, a revered marine protected area nestled in the Western Cape and ended it in the warmer waters of the Aliwal Shoal in KwaZulu-Natal.

Their goal was to search for as many shark and ray species as possible, focusing on locating threatened and endemic species that are only found in South African waters.

"Beyond South Africa's shores and beneath the waves, lies a series of protected marine reserves, bursting with life," said Benjamin.

He added:

It's a world unseen to most, but a critical part of our national pride and heritage.

The release of the film comes after South Africa pledged its support for a "30x30 target"; a global goal aimed at reaching 30% protection of the world's land and sea by 2030.

A passion for the ocean

Hlongwa and Benjamin's shared passion for the ocean is infectious as they dip below the surface and marvel at all the shark and ray species that cross their path.

South Africa is home to approximately 200 different species of sharks and rays; however, they are some of the most threatened species on the planet.

"Going into this journey, I was hopeful to experience one or two species of sharks and rays," said Hlongwa.

Divers swimming with marine life.
Shark and ray sanctuaries are clear demarcations within existing marine protected areas.
Swimming with a shark.
Forty-two percent of the shark and ray species present within South Africa's oceans are threatened.

"After seeing first-hand the robust life that lies beneath the surface, I am incredibly excited to be back on land to share my personal experience of these animals," she added.

Reflecting on the production, Hlongwa said the film was an "honest representation of where curiosity and a willingness to learn can lead you".

"It followed all our emotions from fear, understanding and finally, a fierce desire to advocate conserving the often misunderstood but ecologically essential sharks and rays."

Shark attacks man while freediving at Eastern Cape beach

The urgent need for increased protection for sharks and rays in South Africa's oceans is underscored by the latest findings from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Red List Assessment.

The report highlights 42% of the shark and ray species present within South Africa's oceans are threatened, with the conservation status of these species ranging from vulnerable to endangered and critically endangered.

The On the Brink campaign is a WildOceans programme and the driving force behind the larger "Sanctuary for Sharks and Rays" project.

The three-year project is funded by The Rainforest Trust, complemented by co-funding contributions from Oceans 5 and the Shark Conservation Fund, and operates in close collaboration with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment.


