28 Feb

Share

Soweto households without electricity for seven months

accreditation
Silver Sibiya
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jemina Sibeko, 84, said she paid her electricity bills regularly, but she is one of those who have been sitting without power for seven months.
Jemina Sibeko, 84, said she paid her electricity bills regularly, but she is one of those who have been sitting without power for seven months.
Silver Sibiya/GroundUp
  • Tampering with meter boxes is the reason why 160 Soweto households are without electricity.
  • People who illegally used electricity were disconnected. 
  • Some residents claim they never bypassed their meter boxes, but remain without electricity since June 2023.

About 160 households in Dobsonville, Soweto, have been without electricity since June when a transformer failed. Many of those affected are pensioners.

According to GroundUp, Eskom says the failure of the transformer was due to people illegally bypassing their meter boxes.

Gauteng Eskom spokesperson Amanda Qithi said that, when transformers failed, those who had been illegally using electricity were disconnected and asked to pay a "remedial fee" of R6 052.60.

This could be paid in stages, starting with a payment of R500. When 60% of those involved had paid, a new transformer could be installed and the connections could be restored, she said.

But Qithi acknowledged that, although the 60% threshold had been reached in the Dobsonville case, the households had still not been connected to electricity.

Qithi said:

We have not concluded the work that needs to be done before supply can be restored. We are still busy with the installation of smart meters and other equipment that is required. Thereafter, we will start to normalise the network.

In November, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the area and promised the households would have electricity by Christmas.

Asked about the delay, his spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla, said installations had not been completed before Christmas as some Eskom and City Power employees had gone on holiday and, as such, work slowed.

"However, everyone is back at work, and we are stepping up our initiative to make sure that every home and township has been properly switched on," he said.

READ | 145 homes left without electricity for two months due to faulty Eskom substation

Eighty-four-year-old Jemina Sibeko, who lives with two grandchildren, said she had never bypassed her meter box.

"I pay electricity. I even still have receipts to prove I pay, that's why they should bring it back."

She said residents had marched to the ANC headquarters in Luthuli House.

She added:

They told us it is not their issue; Eskom should fix it.

Qithi said she was unable to say when the power would be restored.

"We will give updates as work progresses," she said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
city powereskompanyaza lesufisowetogautengservice delivery
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
50% - 2976 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
45% - 2674 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
6% - 357 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adult: Reality TV star Lasizwe unpacks personal growth and taking his 'L'...

04 Sep

PODCAST | Brand New Adult: Reality TV star Lasizwe unpacks personal growth and taking his 'L' when he flops
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.70
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.33
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
19.67
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Platinum
929.39
+2.8%
Palladium
944.03
+2.1%
Gold
2,515.53
+0.8%
Silver
28.79
+1.8%
Brent Crude
72.70
-1.4%
Top 40
74,722
+0.3%
ALSI
82,147
+0.3%
RESI 10
53,828
-0.2%
INDI 25
112,541
+0.8%
FINI 15
20,642
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community

01 Sep

Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
PODCAST | Wise Up Episode 1: Tackling the Debt Dilemma with Experian's Ans Gerber

04 Sep

PODCAST | Wise Up Episode 1: Tackling the Debt Dilemma with Experian's Ans Gerber
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo