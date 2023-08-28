1h ago

SPCA euthanises more than 180 animals after devastating fires rip through parts of the Free State

Lisalee Solomons
More than one hundred animals were found dead following fires in parts of the Free State over the weekend.
  • Fires in the Free State have wreaked havoc. 
  • More than one hundred animals were found dead, while 190 had to be euthanised by the SPCA. 
  • Free State Agriculture said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. 

Devastating fires ripped through parts of the Free State, causing damage to farms, with farmers seeing their harvests destroyed and livestock lost over the weekend.

The Bloemfontein SPCA euthanised 190 animals as a result of the fires.

SPCA spokesperson Werner Botha said veld fires in the Boshoff, Brandfort, Soutpan, Verkeerdevlei and Dealesville area saw hundreds more animals dead when they arrived on the scene. 

"These cattle were in horrific condition when we arrived, and the Bloemfontein SPCA team had no choice but to euthanise these poor cattle to end the suffering humanely," said Botha. 

He said 160 sheep, 28 cattle, two horses and several tortoises had to be put down because the SPCA could not rehabilitate the animals after they had suffered extensive burns.  In videos and pictures shared on social media, some of the animals were burnt to death in sitting positions.

"The fires started on Friday. When we arrived, some of the animals had already burnt to death. It was a horrific sight to see. It's hard to imagine what the animals went through and how scared they must have been when the fires came," said Botha.

The SPCA said it was working in the Thaba-Nchu and Tweespruit areas, where more animals also had to be euthanised.

"We do not know what caused the fire," said Botha. 

In a statement, the Free State Wildfire Response Team said four separate fires erupted on Friday afternoon and spread rapidly across parts of the province. 

"All fires... burned with great intensity and spread rapidly. As the wind direction changed Westerly, the left flanks became wind-driven fire fronts and burned completely out of control over large areas," the statement read. 

The fire caused "serious damage" to grazing and planted crops, while large-scale animal and game losses were reported.

"Various structures have been destroyed, and a number of implements and sheds have also been destroyed." 

The statement continued: 

The economic impact of the fire is extensive and has all the markings of a disaster fire incident. Additional expansion of the fire perimeter is highly likely if a coordinated effort is not made to identify and deal with hot spots and flare-ups.

Free State Agriculture (FSA) said the cause of the fire was yet to be determined. 

FSA commercial manager Jack Armour said a survey would be conducted to determine the extent of the damage.

"Farmers and firefighters are exhausted, yet as light comes with the dawn, livestock needs to be found and cared for and moved to where they can access water and food, fences repaired and mop-up conducted while being vigilant of flare-ups," said Armour.

A detailed assessment of the extent and damage caused by the fire can be expected only in the next three weeks. 

