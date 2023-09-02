SPCA opens animal cruelty case against five Cape Town kids allegedly involved in dog fighting

The SPCA has opened an animal cruelty case against five children for allegedly taking part in illegal dog fighting in Cape Town.

Police are investigating.

One of the dogs had to be euthanised due to its injuries.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA and the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit apprehended five children allegedly involved in dog fighting in Retreat, Cape Town, this week.



SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said an eyewitness recorded the minors involved in a dog fight with two pit bulls and alerted the organisation to the "violent and brutal" scenes.

"We immediately dispatched some team members, but by the time the SPCA inspectors arrived on the scene, the minors had fled, taking the injured dogs with them," said Abraham.

"After a thorough search in the area, our SPCA inspectors located the minors and one of the badly injured dogs. When the inspectors attended to the dog, the minors again ran away. They were later apprehended in Grassy Park with the second injured dog."

Both dogs were found to be severely injured, with several puncture wounds.

Abraham said:

We are heartbroken to share that due to the extensive injuries sustained, one of the dogs had to be humanely euthanised to prevent further suffering upon admission.

"The other dog is with the SPCA under hospital observation. Our doctors have been working around the clock to attend to the dog's severe bite marks and open wounds sustaine."



The SPCA suspects the dogs were stolen from a nearby suburb. The children told the inspectors dog fighting was a regular occurrence in the area.

According to the SPCA, the children are between the ages of 10 and 12.

An animal cruelty case was opened against them in terms of Section 2A of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said: "The case is under investigation, no arrest [has been made] as yet."

Photo Supplied

The SPCA said more than 24 dog fighting cases have been reported to them since January.



In most instances, the dogs would be put down due to the severity of the injuries.

"Dog fighting is a thriving underground activity in both urban and rural areas across the country. This cruel and illegal activity may be happening in your community," said Abraham.

Pit bull-type breeds are at high risk of being stolen for dubious purposes.

"Their owners must ensure their safety. Secure fencing and vigilant supervision can prevent loyal companions from falling into the hands of dog fighters and keep them safe from harm," said Abraham.

SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse explained that dogs used for fighting suffer terrible injuries such as crushed and broken bones, ripped flesh, deep puncture wounds, torn muscles, broken teeth and severe bruising.

He said that dogs used for these activities often die as a result of these injuries from blood loss, shock, dehydration, exhaustion and infection.

Photo Supplied Supplied

"A clear and unequivocal message must be sent to those who mistreat animals: their actions are unacceptable, no matter how old they are. The SPCA stands ready to act decisively and ensure justice is done for the welfare of animals,” said Pieterse.

Dog fighting is illegal in South Africa, and any person found guilty of any involvement in dog fighting is liable for a fine of R80 000 and imprisonment of up to 24 months with a criminal record.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA said a reward of up to R5 000 has since been offered for information leading to the arrest of dog fighters and their successful conviction.

In 2021 the SPCA and City of Cape Town Law Enforcement joined forces to eradicate dog fighting.







