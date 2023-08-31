St Andrew's College fired a worker for stealing two slices of bread. The decision was later reversed

St Andrew’s College (SAC), the posh Anglican private school in Makhanda, fired a worker with 11 years of experience, because she stole two slices of bread from a school dining room.

The decision was reversed on Tuesday after sport administrative officer Yolanda Teyisi appealed against the dismissal, arguing the sanction was out of proportion to the offence.

Instead, Teyisi was issued with a final written warning and must write an apology to the school for the theft and for breaching the school's communication protocols by emailing parents details of her dismissal last week.