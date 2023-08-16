4h ago

Share

Stabbing incident cuts short Gauteng officials' surprise visit to Eldorado Park school

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A pupil was stabbed by an intruder at Eldorado Park Secondary School on Tuesday.
A pupil was stabbed by an intruder at Eldorado Park Secondary School on Tuesday.
Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken March 2022.
  • An unannounced visit by Gauteng portfolio members to Eldorado Park Secondary was cut short when a pupil was stabbed. 
  • The visit was part of assessing the effectiveness of school safety interventions.
  • The committee said the incident highlighted the scourge of violence and criminality at some schools. 

An unannounced visit by members of the Gauteng portfolio committees on education and community safety ended abruptly when a pupil was stabbed by an intruder at Eldorado Park Secondary School.

According to one of the portfolio members, Bandile Masuku, the incident happened on Tuesday.

The joint oversight visit was part of the Focus Intervention Study, which assesses the effectiveness of school safety interventions in fighting violence and crime.

"It is alleged the pupil was stabbed by an intruder, who fled the scene after the incident. He [the pupil] was promptly stabilised and rushed to a nearby healthcare facility," Masuku said. 

READ | 'No one feels safe': Humansdorp residents fear for their lives after 5 people killed in 1 week

He said the incident highlighted the scourge of violence and criminality at some schools.

Masuku said committee members were shown multiple knives which had been confiscated from pupils.

He said: 

We also learned about a pupil who brought a gun to school the previous day. Shocking incidents like these cannot be left unattended as they are not isolated cases and need urgent government and civil society interventions.

Masuku said the committee would table its findings and recommendations during a house sitting and compel the education department to act.

After the incident, the committees had to adjourn its meeting with the principal and school management team.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bandile masukugautengeldorado parkcrime and courtseducation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
36% - 1675 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 450 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 1222 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
19% - 876 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 431 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

6h ago

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

6h ago

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.16
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
24.41
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.86
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
888.08
-0.5%
Palladium
1,210.24
-2.3%
Gold
1,897.33
-0.2%
Silver
22.47
-0.3%
Brent Crude
84.89
-1.6%
Top 40
69,343
-1.0%
All Share
74,915
-0.9%
Resource 10
56,736
-1.7%
Industrial 25
104,847
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,946
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo