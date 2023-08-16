Stabbing incident cuts short Gauteng officials' surprise visit to Eldorado Park school

An unannounced visit by members of the Gauteng portfolio committees on education and community safety ended abruptly when a pupil was stabbed by an intruder at Eldorado Park Secondary School.

According to one of the portfolio members, Bandile Masuku, the incident happened on Tuesday.

The joint oversight visit was part of the Focus Intervention Study, which assesses the effectiveness of school safety interventions in fighting violence and crime.

"It is alleged the pupil was stabbed by an intruder, who fled the scene after the incident. He [the pupil] was promptly stabilised and rushed to a nearby healthcare facility," Masuku said.

He said the incident highlighted the scourge of violence and criminality at some schools.

Masuku said committee members were shown multiple knives which had been confiscated from pupils.

He said:

We also learned about a pupil who brought a gun to school the previous day. Shocking incidents like these cannot be left unattended as they are not isolated cases and need urgent government and civil society interventions.

Masuku said the committee would table its findings and recommendations during a house sitting and compel the education department to act.

After the incident, the committees had to adjourn its meeting with the principal and school management team.







