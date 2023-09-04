1h ago

State shoots down Magudumana’s kidnapping claims, argues she orchestrated Bester’s prison break

Iavan Pijoos
Joseph Mokoaledi
  • The State argued that Nandipha Magudumana disregarded the criminal justice system when she played a role in Thabo Bester's escape.
  • The prosecutor said she lied about being kidnapped by Bester after the two were seen smiling lovingly at each other in court.
  • The magistrate will deliver bail judgment on 11 September. 

Nandipha Magudumana showed a total disregard for the criminal justice system when she orchestrated the prison escape of her lover, Thabo Bester, whom she now claims kidnapped her, the State argued in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Her conduct and involvement in Bester's jailbreak clearly showed she had no respect for the law, according to the prosecutor, Sello Matlhoko.

"She orchestrated the escape of a person convicted of serious offences, who was locked up at a maximum security prison. It is a demonstration of a disregard for the courts and the law," Matlhoko said.

"Thabo Bester was sentenced [before] someone went to claim that he was deceased and wanted to cremate him - when, in fact, Thabo Bester was alive. That is a person who has a disregard to the processes of conviction and sentencing."

READ | Thabo Bester trial: Magudumana must get bail as she has strong family ties in SA, says lawyer

Matlhoko pointed out that Magudumana had failed to open a kidnapping case after claiming she was "forcefully" taken to Tanzania by Bester.

The State told the court that Magudumana was seen all "lovey-dovey" with Bester during previous court appearances, despite claiming that his threats forced her to flee the country.

"She has been coming to this court, smiling with this person who she says kidnapped her," Matlhoko said.

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana
Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana were all smiles when they reunited in court in August.
Ditiro Selepe/News24

Magudumana claimed in her affidavit last week that Bester took her out of the country against her will. She claimed that she did not leave the country "voluntarily".

Bester and Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania after being on the run since the news of his prison escape broke.

In her affidavit, read out in court by advocate Frans Dlamini, Magudumana said that, on 17 March, Bester instructed her to "get inside of a vehicle and leave the premises", to a place she didn't know.

"I refused and wanted an explanation, but he forced me into a vehicle. I succumbed to the pressure due to the threats he directed at me." 

Her affidavit read: 

I was defenceless, helpless, with no one to report to at that time. I complied with his instructions and was taken out of the country against my will.

But Matlhoko argued during closing arguments on Monday that there was no charge before the court regarding Magudumana's departure to Tanzania.

"Kidnapping is a criminal offence. Why did she not open a criminal case?"

Magudumana's father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, was in the court gallery on Monday to support his daughter when she appeared in the dock on her 35th birthday.

READ | Dr Nandipha wants bail to take care of her kids, State says she abandoned them for Bester

Matlhoko told the court that Magudumana's legal team had failed to inform the court of the details of the alleged kidnapping.

"They do not reveal how they met, where they met, and how she was kidnapped. Was it at gunpoint? We do not know how and where she got kidnapped. They don't even say which borders they crossed.

"She said she resisted and was overpowered. So accused five [Bester] took her away from her two children, denying her the parental responsibility that she says she has. He takes her away from a medical practice, from her siblings, and you choose not to open a criminal case against this person?" Matlhoko asked.

The case was postponed to 11 September for bail judgment.

