27 May

State to 'deal decisively' with Mthatha fearmongers threatening election, says Eastern Cape MEC

Nicole McCain
The Eastern Cape government vowed to decisively deal with residents threatening to disrupt the elections on Wednesday. (Jaco Marais/Netwerk24)
  • A video calling for a shutdown in Mthatha has been circulating on social media.
  • The call follows taxi violence in the province.
  • Eastern Cape Transport and Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha said the person behind the video, seeking to shutdown the elections, would be dealt with.

A stern warning has been issued to Eastern Cape residents threatening to disrupt voting on Wednesday.

This follows a "brazen video recording" calling for a complete shutdown of Mthatha and a stop to election campaigns in and around the town less than 48 hours before election day.

Eastern Cape Transport and Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha said the call came after police confiscated pistols and assault rifles following the resurgence of taxi violence in the Mthatha, Tsolo and Nqanqarhu areas.

Nqatha said the state "will deal decisively against any fearmongers" responsible for voice notes and videos circulating on social media, seeking to intimidate, incite violence or threaten people's democratic right to vote.

He also assured the public that there would be no shutdown of Mthatha and directed the police to track down the man responsible for the video.

"The utterances of the man who recorded the video are an insult to the sacrifices of many of our liberation struggle heroes and heroines. He is virtually spitting in the faces of all our anti-apartheid heroes and heroines, many of whom sacrificed their lives for this right to vote and the right for freedom of movement that he now wants to take away from our people," said Nqatha.

READ | KZN identifies potential violence hotspots as it boots up to deliver 'free, fair and safe elections'

He added that his departments, working with the police, were determined to end taxi violence in the province.

On Wednesday and Thursday, two people died, and 18 others were injured following a heavy exchange of gunfire between warring factions in Nqanqarhu and Mthatha.

The violence reportedly stems from disputes over routes.

