State's case is poor and unsubstantiated, Nandipha Magudumana’s lawyers argue

Iavan Pijoos
Nandipha Magudumana in the magistrate's court in Bloemfontein.
Ditiro Selepe/News24
  • Nandipha Magudumana's legal team has argued the State's case was "poor and unsubstantiated". 
  • Advocate Frans Dlamini told the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court the State "decorated" charges against his client.
  • The case was postponed to 4 September. 

The legal team for Nandipha Magudumana argued in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday the State's case against its client was "poor and unsubstantiated".

Magudumana skipped the country with lover Thabo Bester in April, after his real identity as the Facebook Rapist was revealed. 

Advocate Frans Dlamini told the court the State tried to "decorate" charges to make it difficult for Magudumana not to get bail.

"Why is the State bringing allegations on a charge sheet without any proof?" Dlamini told the court.

He denied the State's claims it had an overwhelming case against their client.

During proceedings on Tuesday, the State argued Magudumana had everything to lose by remaining in the country, since she faced long-term imprisonment and civil claims.

Prosecutor Sello Matlhoko told the court Magudumana was still a married woman and deserted her two children the day she absconded with Bester - her lover who is a convicted murderer and rapist.

According to the affidavit of an investigating officer, who cannot be named, Magudumana and Bester eloped in March 2023 and had been evading the police for 11 months.

READ | Bester took me 'out of the country against my will': Magudumana, in tears, says she was taken forcefully

The officer said her release would disturb the public order and undermine the justice system.

"The nature of these offences induced a sense of shock in the community. It was a well-planned operation. A convicted rapist and murderer was back in the community.

"There was a total disrespect towards the dignity of the two bodies they claimed.

"These crimes jeopardise public confidence in the justice system. The persons who were to ensure that a dangerous person was locked up was put back on the streets because of corruption," he said.

But Dlamini argued on Wednesday Magudumana could not have been evading the police for 11 months if a warrant for her arrest was only issued in April 2023.

"Nobody was looking for the applicant or tracing the applicant. How would she know that the police were looking for her if they did not go to her?

He said:

She is a well-known qualified doctor, so how could she sit in a place in SA where nobody knew where she was. I submit that this is untrue and can never be correct.

He disputed the State's claims Magudumana had not contacted her children since her incarceration, saying it was used to "portray the applicant in a negative way".

"It is a lie that she was not in contact with her children."

Dlamini argued Magudumana was not a flight risk and denied she had two passports.

"Where is the evidence of that effect? The arrest happened in Tanzania; where was the investigating officer? He speaks as if he has personal knowledge of this, which is not the truth."

READ | Dr Nandipha and Bester reunited: Psychologists on why she would risk it all for a criminal

He said the State had also "decorated" further fraud cases with huge amounts against his client.

"Where are these cases? The applicant has not even been approached by a single police officer.

"They mention so many people but cannot provide not a single confirmatory affidavit," Dlamini added.

"The nature of the evidence upon which the State relies is of a very poor nature and is unsubstantiated."

The case was postponed to 4 September.

