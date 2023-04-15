2h ago

Share

Stellenbosch University 'nepotism' scandal: Alumni reject request to distribute motion of no confidence

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Wim de Villiers. (Photo: Archives - Leánne Stander)
Wim de Villiers. (Photo: Archives - Leánne Stander)
  • The alumni of Stellenbosch University have rejected a request by the convocation's executive committee to distribute the motion of no confidence it adopted on Friday.
  • The alumni of the university did not provide reasons for the rejection. 
  • This as the rector and vice chancellor Wim de Villiers face mounting pressure following allegations of nepotism and flouting the university’s admissions policy. 

The alumni of Stellenbosch University have rejected a request by the convocation's executive committee to distribute the motion of no confidence it adopted on Friday, to all alumni members.

The motion was adopted by the five members of the executive committee in relation to the vice-chancellor and rector Wim de Villiers who faces allegations of nepotism and violating the university’s admission policy. 

In a leaked email sent by alumni relations manager Shaun Stuart to Advocate Jan Heunis, the president of the convocation, Stuart said: “With reference to your request of 14 April 2023 to send a statement to the Convocation of SU, the request is rejected.” 

READ | Stellenbosch University convocation up in arms over instruction not to share motion of no confidence in VC

The convocation is a statutory body made up of all graduates, full-time and retired academic staff, and diplomates.

It has not yet been made clear on what grounds the motion was rejected.

The convocation's executive committee had called on De Villiers to resign before council meets on Monday where he is set to face a motion of no confidence. 

Last week, reports emerged that De Villiers had used his discretionary right to secure a place for Charlie Linnegar, the nephew of his wife Catherine. This came to light when an applicant with better matric marks did not get accepted in the same course.

READ | Pressure mounts on Stellenbosch vice-chancellor to resign as motion of no confidence looms

Earlier this week, News24 reported that a second family member had been placed at the university without De Villiers disclosing it to the council.

While no details of the second family member have been revealed, Acting Chairman of the Council, Nicky Newton-King sent an internal circular to staff last week confirming the admission of a second relative under the discretionary programme.

The university's admission policy states that a rector may, after consultation with the deans, request students be allowed to study a "mainstream or extended degree programme".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stellenbosch universitywim de villierswestern capeeducation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you believe is the main reason behind the Tshwane pylon collapse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Vandalism and tampering
68% - 2667 votes
Poor infrastructure maintenance
32% - 1271 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Not so sweet escape: More charges for Thabo Bester, but could further arrests be imminent?

12 Apr

LISTEN | Not so sweet escape: More charges for Thabo Bester, but could further arrests be imminent?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.02
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.38
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.01
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
1,044.59
0.0%
Palladium
1,503.44
0.0%
Gold
2,004.34
0.0%
Silver
25.36
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.31
+0.3%
Top 40
73,134
+0.6%
All Share
78,870
+0.5%
Resource 10
70,213
-1.9%
Industrial 25
105,969
+1.9%
Financial 15
15,962
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo