28 Nov 2023

Share

Stock theft is making township farmers' hard lives harder

accreditation
Sandiso Phaliso and Qaqamba Falithenjwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Farmers in Philippi, Cape Town, guard their cattle as incidents of theft increase.
Farmers in Philippi, Cape Town, guard their cattle as incidents of theft increase.
Sandiso Phaliso/GroundUp
  • Farmers in townships around Cape Town have raised concerns about the increase in stock theft.
  • A number of farmers say they have become soft targets for criminals.
  • The City of Cape Town's law enforcement said its Animal Control Unit is tasked with responding to stray animals, including livestock that present "a risk to public safety".

"In the last few years, I lost nine of my 15 pigs. Stealing animals here is rife, and once your stock is stolen, there is zero chance that you will ever recover them," says Lwazi Evans, a young farmer in Philippi.

There are many people in the townships of Cape Town, such as Nyanga, Philippi and Crossroads, who keep cattle, goats, pigs and sheep. But they say they are seen as soft targets by criminals. Stock theft is a major and increasingly common problem for them.

"They are stolen to be sold for funerals and other traditional ceremonies," says Evans.

"It pains us to have our stock stolen, because we work hard [for] many years to get to the point of owning a flock."

He began farming livestock about five years ago. He had started studying agriculture, but dropped out of university in his second year.

READ | Police officer arrested for allegedly stealing cattle from farm in the North West

"Farming is our lives. It is what we do best, and having them stolen means we cannot put food on the table for our families," says Evans.

The stock theft became so bad he left his family and now keeps his livestock at a site where there are other farmers. Working together, they can guard their animals.

The farmers sell milk at R10 a litre.

stock theft
Lwazi Evans tethers a calf to a wooden structure.
GroundUp

"Theft is the biggest contributor to our losses, because once an animal is lost there is no way of getting it back," says Phumelele Saliwa. He has kept cattle and pigs in Crossroads for 15 years.

Saliwa has no confidence in the police. Like many of the farmers we spoke to he has not bothered to open any cases with the police when their animals go missing.

Saliwa worked at first for a few years for a group of farmers. He now has three pigs and three head of cattle. This is his source of income.

ALSO READ | Eastern Cape prison officer and companion killed over alleged stock theft, state bakkie torched

Finding enough pasturage is a difficulty faced by most township farmers.

"We ask schools, restaurants and street vendors to donate leftovers," says Saliwa. His day starts early, collecting food for the livestock.

stock theft
Cattle on their daily trek of up to 10km to find pasturage in Philippi.
GroundUp

Zizi Qongqo, from Nyanga, takes his eight goats to graze on the verges of the N2 highway. He has lost animals that have been hit by cars.

"Other than theft, people bump [with vehicles] our animals deliberately and take the meat. It is a sad situation, because we feed our families with these animals and the money we get from selling them puts our children through school," said Qongqo.

The farmers complain that they receive no government support.

City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the city has an Animal Control Unit tasked with responding to stray animals, including livestock that present "a risk to public safety".

Dyason said the city's freeway management system camera network is also used to identify potential risks.

stock theft
Phumelele Saliwa has kept cattle and pigs in Crossroads for 15 years.
GroundUp

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
city of cape townwestern capecape towncrime and courtsstock theft
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
47% - 2415 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
47% - 2436 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
6% - 328 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA

15 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.96
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.56
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.86
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.05
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Platinum
903.75
-0.1%
Palladium
921.00
-1.6%
Gold
2,484.67
-0.3%
Silver
27.91
-0.4%
Brent Crude
73.75
-5.1%
Top 40
74,595
-0.3%
ALSI
81,944
-0.3%
RESI 10
54,065
-0.4%
INDI 25
111,925
-0.6%
FINI 15
20,627
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community

01 Sep

Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
PODCAST | Wise Up Episode 1: Tackling the Debt Dilemma with Experian's Ans Gerber

22m ago

PODCAST | Wise Up Episode 1: Tackling the Debt Dilemma with Experian's Ans Gerber
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo