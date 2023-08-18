7h ago

Share

Swellendam protest: Western Cape municipalities are reasonable with tariffs - Bredell

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Anton Bredell said the province's electricity tariff structure was "reasonable".
  • Violent protests broke out in Swellendam on Wednesday.
  • Bredell said a study would be done regarding tariffs in the province. 

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell insisted that the Western Cape's electricity tariff structure in municipalities was "reasonable".

He was speaking to reporters in Swellendam after violent protests broke out in the area on Wednesday.

"We are going to start a study in the Western Cape on the electricity tariffs. But it's actually not the municipality's function... the National Energy Regulator (Nersa) has allowed Eskom an 18.65% increase in electricity, but they only allow municipalities a 15% increase in electricity tariffs.

"We will look into that, and we will prove to the people that municipalities are reasonable with their tariffs in the Western Cape," he said.

READ | ‘Tense but calm’: Swellendam on a knife-edge after violent protests

On Wednesday, residents of the picturesque town of Swellendam took to the streets because of steep tariff increases. They set alight the municipal offices and blocked the N2 highway. 

The area was calm on Thursday, but police maintained a strong presence.

Community and Safety MEC Reagen Allen said what was seen over the last 36 hours was "unacceptable". 

"We have always been clear that law and order must be maintained. Any community can protest, but it must be within the confines of the law. What has happened is we will never want any community to land where certain services are inaccessible, or infrastructure is burnt down," he said. 

Locals told News24 the protest action was triggered by the municipal increases which came into effect on 1 July.

Left: Swellendam Mayor Francois du Rand, Western C
Left: Swellendam Mayor Francois du Rand, Western Cape MEC for Local Government Anton Bredell, Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen and Sakkie Franken the Overberg District mayor.
Marvin Charles/ News24

Many complained about exorbitant electricity increases, refuse collection and water tariffs. 

At the heart of residents' anger was a newly-implemented council policy, which required indigent households to apply for subsidised services, such as water and electricity.

Bredell explained that every municipality had to have an indigent registration. 

"There is no such thing as free basic services. There are subsidised basic services and, for municipalities to apply for that subsidy, they have to know the number of people who need basic services. This will help us as well for long-term planning to understand the poverty levels in our communities," he said. 

A resident, Felicity Thomson, told News24 residents were furious. 

"We pay a fortune for water that we hardly even use. We pay for refuse removal and many unnecessary things. We pay for a lot of unnecessary items. I receive a disability grant, and I pay R987 monthly for water. What do I have left for food? I have nothing left for food," she said. 

Julian Matthysen, an ANC ward councillor in Swellendam, told News24: "Residents simply cannot afford the payments of municipal tariffs. People are forced to pay R12.50 for potholes in the town on their municipal bill. These are the main issues... if the mayor would just be prepared to have an honest and clear message to the people, but he has been making promises to address the problems for weeks already." 

Matthysen warned that protests could escalate. 

"Residents are very angry."

The town was calm on Thursday after the unrest but many shops remained closed after residents targeted shopkeepers and destroyed infrastructure. Police maintained a strong presence in the area. 

fire
The municipal head office in Swellendam was set alight during a protest on Wednesday.
Marvin Charles/News24

The mayor of Swellendam, Francois du Rand, called for calm and peace. 

"The executive decided in a meeting on Wednesday that all capital projects will be placed on hold because we are still unsure about the damages and how much we will have to spend," he said. 

Meanwhile, in Mossel Bay, hundreds of residents participated in a planned march to the local municipality because of municipal tariffs and housing issues, among others.

The Mossel Bay Municipality said the legal march concluded with the handing over of a memorandum to the mayor, Dirk Kotze, at the Mossel Bay Town Hall.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western cape governmentanton bredellreagan allenwestern capeservice deliveryprotestelectricity tariffs
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
37% - 2779 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 728 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 1897 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
18% - 1354 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 666 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.06
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
24.22
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.71
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.19
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
900.97
+0.5%
Palladium
1,223.32
-0.1%
Gold
1,894.64
+0.3%
Silver
22.80
+0.5%
Brent Crude
84.12
+0.8%
Top 40
67,930
-1.4%
All Share
73,367
-1.4%
Resource 10
54,999
-1.5%
Industrial 25
103,668
-1.1%
Financial 15
16,532
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter

17 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo