Tavern toilet shooting accused pleads not guilty to killing, injuring cops in Cape Town

The man accused of murdering a police officer and attempting to murder four other people in a Cape Town tavern pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Shane Swart is accused of shooting his way out of a toilet during a police search.

On Wednesday, the tavern owner testified how Swart burst out of a toilet cubicle, allegedly shooting wildly trying to get away from the police.

Wesbank resident Shane Swart has pleaded not guilty to murdering Cape Town police officer Warrant Officer Hilton Joseph, 52, and the attempted murder of Constable Terrence Mostert in the Western Cape High Court.

This after he shot his way out of the tavern toilet he was hiding in during a police search.

Swart also pleaded not guilty to illegally possessing a 9mm semi-automatic pistol with its licence number removed, 15 9mm bullets and 10 shotgun rounds.

He was formally asked to plead to the charges relating to the murder and attempted murders at Sharp Shooters tavern in Wesbank, Cape Town, on 8 September 2019.

Swart pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him and did not explain why he chose that option.

The first witness to take the stand in front of Judge Robert Henney was Siphiwe Nongana, the owner of Sharp Shooters Tavern, where the shootings happened.

Swart is charged with the attempted murder of Nongana.

He testified he had just returned to his tavern from Distell to restock the bar when a police van drove up with three officers who asked if they could search the place.

They said they had received a tip-off a person they were looking for was inside.

Nongana agreed, and, trying to be helpful, joined the search, checking under the pool table and any possible hiding places.

He banged the women's toilet door open against the wall and saw there was no one inside, but when he opened the men's toilet, the door did not go all the way back.

He looked behind the door and said he saw Swart hiding behind the door. He pulled him out by his waistband, telling him he did not want him in his bar.

He testified Swart was a familiar stranger, seen regularly going into a neighbour's house, and he did not want him in the bar because he associated him with fighting in the street.

He did not know who the police were looking for though, so at that point, he was just trying to remove Swart.

However, a shot rang out as he tugged at him, hitting Joseph in the head. Nongana felt another bullet whizz past his ear and saw Mostert get shot in the neck.

"Because of the shock I fell," he said.

He alleged from then on; Swart allegedly shot his way out of the toilet cubicle and out of the bar.

He stood guard over Joseph's body because he did not want anyone stealing his service pistol, and a large contingent of police officers descended on the scene as backup.

The trial continues.