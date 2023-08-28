1h ago

Share

Taxi stayaway: City of Cape Town to sue Santaco for damages

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons and Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The City of Cape Town plans to sue Santaco for damages inflicted on infrastructure during an eight-day taxi strike.
The City of Cape Town plans to sue Santaco for damages inflicted on infrastructure during an eight-day taxi strike.
Supplied/City of Cape Town
  • The City of Cape Town intends to pursue civil action against Santaco for damages.
  • The City is assessing the full cost of the damage.
  • An imbizo is currently in progress to thrash out issues affecting the taxi industry.

The City of Cape Town plans to sue the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) for damages during the eight-day stayaway earlier this month.

The mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, told News24 all departments had been requested to provide an estimate of the damage.

"The City is busy assessing and quantifying the full cost of damages to its vehicles and infrastructure, and the cost of additional policing over those days of unacceptable violence.

"We have every intention of pursuing civil action to recover these costs and to make sure those responsible for the violence and damage are held both criminally and financially liable," he said. 

Hill-Lewis said the City, the province and the taxi industry had reached an agreement to end the strike, but it did not absolve the taxi industry of responsibility for the damages caused.

READ MORE | Opposition parties say JP Smith 'must fall' for taxi strike. He says he is targeted for doing his job

Santaco staged an eight-day strike earlier this month after the City impounded dozens of vehicles for a range of infractions.

Santaco's Western Cape general secretary, Ryno Saaiers, said they were aware of the City's intentions. 

He said: 

We dispute the City's allegations that our members caused disruptive behaviour during the stayaway. We instructed our members from the beginning of the stayaway to not engage in violent activities. Our members were told to park their vehicles, and we do not take responsibility for the damages caused.

Saaiers said they had not received a legal letter from the City - but, should they receive any form of letter of demand, Santaco would seek legal advice. 

On Monday,  the taxi task team met for the start of a three-day imbizo to thrash out issues affecting the taxi industry in the Western Cape.

Santaco said they hoped it would yield positive results. 

"We remain hopeful that all parties will reach a common ground after the three-day talks as we are committed to constructive negotiations," said Saaiers.

ALSO READ | Tension builds again after more Cape Town taxis impounded – while the City counts strike damages

The police, in a written reply to a question posed by the ANC's Ayanda Bans in the legislature, said approximately 466 vehicles were damaged during the taxi-related unrest.

Bans had asked the MEC for police oversight and community safety, Reagen Allen, what the extent of the damage was, the number of vehicles attacked or torched, and how many people were injured or killed.

The question was referred to the police for a response. 

In its response, the police said six people were killed and the extent of the damage could not be estimated.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
santacocity of cape towngeordin hill-lewiscape townwestern capetransportservice delivery
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 3043 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 2945 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?

24 Aug

LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

5h ago

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.64
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.46
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.14
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.97
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
952.50
+0.9%
Palladium
1,245.28
+1.8%
Gold
1,916.69
+0.1%
Silver
24.20
-0.1%
Brent Crude
84.48
+1.3%
Top 40
69,140
+1.4%
All Share
74,836
+1.4%
Resource 10
56,953
+2.3%
Industrial 25
103,049
+1.4%
Financial 15
17,176
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo