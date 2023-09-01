Tembisa Hospital proclamation gazetted, paving way for probe into corruption, maladminstration claims

The Department of Justice has given the green light for the Special Investigating Unit to probe Tembisa Hospital following allegations of corruption and maladministration.

President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the unit to investigate the hospital last month.

This comes two years after Babita Deokaran was murdered after reporting corruption at the health department.

In a statement released by the SIU on Friday, it said its investigation - under Proclamation 136 of 2023 - would investigate procurement of or contracting for goods and services by or on behalf of the health department for the hospital or by the hospital, and payments made in respect thereof in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective or violating guidelines by issued by the National Treasury or the relevant provincial treasury.

"Furthermore, the SIU will investigate unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the Gauteng Department of Health, Tembisa Hospital, or the state while also investigating any unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of the department or the Tembisa Hospital, the applicable suppliers or service providers or any other person or entity," it said.

Last year, after a News24 investigative series titled Silenced lifted the lid on what slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran found at the hospital, then-Gauteng premier David Makhura asked the SIU to investigate the matter.

As part of a secondment agreement, the SIU examined a small fraction of the more than 1 200 transactions Deokaran flagged as "possibly fraudulent".

The SIU found hospital officials overlooked a litany of discrepancies in bid documents, all of which were either missed or ignored to ensure the contracts were awarded.

The allegations of maladministration and possible fraud and corruption related to the supply chain management process were established. Fraudulent suppliers and/or service providers are conducting business with the hospital, and possible fraudulent payments were made to those service providers.

There were numerous irregularities in respect of the bid documents by successful and unsuccessful bidders at the hospital, which should have led to the disqualification of the bidders.

Service providers were appointed irregularly, which caused the Department of Health and Wellness at the hospital to suffer irregular expenditure.

The CEO at Tembisa Hospital, at the time of the irregular procurement, was responsible for authorising purchase orders and request forms, which led to the irregular appointment of 13 service providers.

The SIU said from the secondment investigation, it was able to confirm the following:

"In addition to investigating maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud, the SIU will also identify system failures and will also make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses," it added.