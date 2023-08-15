The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has postponed talking with the task team to resolve the thorny issue of impounding taxis.

This as tensions started to build on Monday resulting in an urgent Santaco meeting because taxi associations were dissatisfied with the City of Cape Town impounding 14 minibus taxis over the weekend.

It comes at a fragile time after an agreement was reached to end a bruising eight-day strike that was sparked by an impounding operation that resulted in dozens of taxis being pulled off the roads over a range of infractions.