'The conversation was unfortunate': Panyaza Lesufi responds to MEC's attack on News24 journalist

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the conversation in which MEC Lebohang Maile called News24 journalist Kyle Cowan, a "stupid white racist man", was unfortunate.

Maile committed to engaging the media constructively in the future.

Lesufi said he appreciated the role of journalists in holding leaders accountable.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the conversation in which Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development MEC Lebogang Maile called a News24 journalist a "stupid racist white man" was unfortunate.

“I did indeed discuss the infamous telephone call between News24's Kyle Cowan and MEC Maile, and we both agreed that the conversation was unfortunate. The MEC made those utterances that are indeed regrettable in the heat of the moment," Lesufi said in a statement.

Lesufi said Maile has committed to engaging with the media constructively in future but also urged the media to reflect on its sometimes "rigid" and "unreasonable" deadlines.

The premier said the provincial government appreciated the role of the media in holding public representatives accountable.

Earlier this month, Cowan called Maile to follow up on the progress of an investigation into Deputy President Paul Mashatile's son-in-law, Nceba Nonkwelo.

During the call, Maile accused Cowan of racism, calling him a "stupid racist white man" and telling him to "shut up".

LISTEN | 'Stupid racist white man': Gauteng MEC blows up over News24 journalist's Mashatile queries

On 12 July, Maile had given the Gauteng Partnership Fund (GPF) board - an entity that falls under his portfolio concerned with funding social housing - 30 days to conclude the investigation.

When News24's Cowan called to follow up, Maile accused him of harassment and implying that he did not know how to do his job because he is black.

The call came in the wake of a News24 investigation that revealed Nonkwelo Investments - a company owned by Nonkwelo who has been married to Mashatile's daughter, Palesa, since at least 2007 - was awarded at least four loans to the value of more than R30 million by the GPF between 2013 and 2017.

In a statement at the time, the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) said Maile's conduct should not be merely condemned, but his boss, Lesufi, should call him out and also state publicly whether Maile's views reflect those of the provincial government.

Sanef said: "Journalists have a right to ask questions, especially where public funds are involved. As a public official, Maile demonstrated arrogance and behaviour which brought the entire institution of government into disrepute."



