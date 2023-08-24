3m ago

Share

'The conversation was unfortunate': Panyaza Lesufi responds to MEC's attack on News24 journalist

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.
Melinda Stuurman/Netwerk24
  • Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the conversation in which MEC Lebohang Maile called News24 journalist Kyle Cowan, a "stupid white racist man", was unfortunate.
  • Maile committed to engaging the media constructively in the future.
  • Lesufi said he appreciated the role of journalists in holding leaders accountable. 

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the conversation in which Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development MEC Lebogang Maile called a News24 journalist a "stupid racist white man" was unfortunate. 

“I did indeed discuss the infamous telephone call between News24's Kyle Cowan and MEC Maile, and we both agreed that the conversation was unfortunate. The MEC made those utterances that are indeed regrettable in the heat of the moment," Lesufi said in a statement.

Lesufi said Maile has committed to engaging with the media constructively in future but also urged the media to reflect on its sometimes "rigid" and "unreasonable" deadlines. 

The premier said the provincial government appreciated the role of the media in holding public representatives accountable. 

Earlier this month, Cowan called Maile to follow up on the progress of an investigation into Deputy President Paul Mashatile's son-in-law, Nceba Nonkwelo. 

During the call, Maile accused Cowan of racism, calling him a "stupid racist white man" and telling him to "shut up".

LISTEN | 'Stupid racist white man': Gauteng MEC blows up over News24 journalist's Mashatile queries 

On 12 July, Maile had given the Gauteng Partnership Fund (GPF) board - an entity that falls under his portfolio concerned with funding social housing - 30 days to conclude the investigation.

When News24's Cowan called to follow up, Maile accused him of harassment and implying that he did not know how to do his job because he is black.

The call came in the wake of a News24 investigation that revealed Nonkwelo Investments - a company owned by Nonkwelo who has been married to Mashatile's daughter, Palesa, since at least 2007 - was awarded at least four loans to the value of more than R30 million by the GPF between 2013 and 2017.

In a statement at the time, the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) said Maile's conduct should not be merely condemned, but his boss, Lesufi, should call him out and also state publicly whether Maile's views reflect those of the provincial government.

Sanef said: "Journalists have a right to ask questions, especially where public funds are involved. As a public official, Maile demonstrated arrogance and behaviour which brought the entire institution of government into disrepute."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lebogang mailepanyaza lesufipoliticsmedia
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 866 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 831 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?

8h ago

LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

15h ago

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.83
-1.8%
Rand - Pound
23.71
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
20.34
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.08
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.1%
Platinum
936.86
+1.0%
Palladium
1,237.17
-1.9%
Gold
1,917.29
+0.1%
Silver
24.12
-0.8%
Brent-ruolie
83.21
-1.0%
Top 40
68,637
+0.3%
All Share
74,302
+0.4%
Resource 10
56,140
+0.5%
Industrial 25
102,466
+0.1%
Financial 15
17,134
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo