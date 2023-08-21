7h ago

Share

The man who allegedly killed Jerobiojin van Wyk over mangoes to finally get a psychiatric assessment

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Murder accused Daniel Smit is finally undergoing a mental evaluation.
Murder accused Daniel Smit is finally undergoing a mental evaluation.
Marvin Charles
  • Daniel Smit will finally undergo a mental evaluation after waiting for a year.
  • He is accused of the murder of Jerobiojin van Wyk.
  • The teen's human remains were found in sewerage pipes at Smit's home.

The man accused of the murder of Klawer teen Jerobiojin van Wyk is finally undergoing a mental evaluation. 

It comes after nearly a year as he waited for a bed to be secured at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital in Cape Town.

Daniel Smit was arrested last year after human remains were found in sewerage pipes at his home.

The remains were confirmed to be that of Jerobiojin, who had gone missing days earlier.

His death sparked anger in the small farming town of Klawer last year. 

Smit faces charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice, and failure to report the incident to the police.

It was alleged the teen had been killed for stealing mangoes from Smit's garden.

Smit was referred for psychiatric evaluation last year, but there were no beds available.

On 7 August, he made a brief appearance in the Klawer Magistrate's Court, where it emerged that a bed at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital had finally been secured.

The case was postponed to 6 September.

READ | Klawer killing: Justice delayed for family of Jerobiojin van Wyk

The State or the defence can place evidence on record indicating that an accused, due to mental illness or intellectual disability, is not capable of understanding the proceedings, so as to make a proper defence or instruct his or her legal representative as to his/her defence.   

This can happen at any stage of criminal proceedings.

The evidence can be from a family member, health practitioner or even the presiding officer's observations.

In Smit's case, a psychologist who evaluated him after his arrest recommended that he be sent for a proper psychiatric evaluation.

Suspicious and naïve

In April last year, the psychologist, CWA van Zyl, presented a report to the court, which stated that Smit had been involved in Chinese occult rituals since the age of 13, and that he had committed a serious assault before the age of 15.

Van Zyl said Smit was a loner, suspicious of the motives of others, and naïve. 

According to the report, Smit felt real acceptance after getting involved in Chinese occult rituals - and, ever since then, he has had power in social interactions which justified his anger, rage and retaliation.

The National Prosecuting Authority's spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said two questions were raised before a referral: 

A. When the accused is before the court, can he/she follow proceedings and take part?

B. Was he/she, at the time of the incident or commission of the offence, capable of distinguishing between right and wrong, and could he/she act accordingly?

"When either of these questions is raised, and the court is satisfied that the accused falls in one and/or both of the categories, the court is obliged to refer the accused for observation at a designated health establishment, i.e. Valkenberg," he said.

According to Ntabazalila, the mental observation may not be longer than 30 days at a time and can be extended without the accused appearing in court.

"The case is normally postponed for 30 days, or however long the accused spends at the institution. There are different factors at play, and no definitive time can be given; the admission of the accused is in the hands of the institution," he said. 

The spokesperson for the Western Cape health department, Mark van der Heever, said all cases referred by the courts are put on a waiting list on a first-come, first-served basis, and a comprehensive psychiatric assessment is conducted over the 30-day period. 

"The waiting lists at each hospital differ, with admissions for different conditions also differing. While a client awaits admission to a specialised psychiatric hospital, they are treated at the outpatient units or at the primary healthcare facility," he said. 

Van der Heever added that the waiting period for non-violent offences was around one month, while the current waiting period for serious offences varied from 14 months up to two years, depending on many factors. 

READ | Horrific details of Jerobiojin van Wyk's death emerge as accused sent for psychiatric evaluation

"Valkenberg Hospital is the only psychiatric hospital where suspected offenders are referred to by a court for a psychiatric evaluation. There are currently 100 males and two females who have been referred by the courts and are awaiting observation at Valkenberg Hospital. The average waiting period for males is 18 months and for females up to three months," he said.  

Valkenberg is the only hospital in the province mandated by law to do forensic assessments and admit state patients. It has 391 beds for all patients. 

"The department has seen an increase in the demand in the last couple of years and opened additional beds to address the need. As part of its operations, when a patient is stable, they are referred back into the care of their family as this supports their well-being. Funding for 2022/23 is extremely tight, with no additional funding available to open more services," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jerobiojin van wykdaniel smitklawerwesterncapecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
39% - 3766 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 987 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
25% - 2410 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
18% - 1713 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 833 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.95
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
24.16
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.67
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
908.87
+0.5%
Palladium
1,261.25
+1.1%
Gold
1,889.47
0.0%
Silver
22.75
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.80
+0.8%
Top 40
68,489
+1.3%
All Share
73,958
+1.2%
Resource 10
54,945
+0.4%
Industrial 25
103,947
+1.0%
Financial 15
16,963
+2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

3h ago

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

3h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23233.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo