'There's the police': Woman testifies how she was caught in a prostitution 'trap'

Jenni Evans
Yannick and Edward Ayuk at the in-loco inspection.
Jenni Evans/News24
  • The woman accused of helping to traffic women for an alleged brothel in Cape Town said she pleaded guilty to a previous charge of engaging in sexual services to get her freedom back. 
  • She said she was arrested with marked money, but she thought the money was to pay for something at the shebeen she operated. 
  • She testified that she was sometimes "naughty" with men she met at a club, but it was never prostitution.

The alleged sex trafficking middle woman on trial in the Western Cape High Court said she only pleaded guilty to a previous charge of engaging in sexual services because she was trapped by police and wanted her freedom. 

She insisted that she was never a sex worker - she only did "naughty things" when she brought men to her garage in Springbok to drink. 

"Did I tell you I did prostitution?" asked Leandre Williams Ayuk testily when cross-examined for yet another day on Tuesday. 

She said the most she did at the house in Springbok was sell beer and chips and rent rooms out. 

Williams Ayuk is accused specifically of finding women in Springbok in the Northern Cape for what the State calls a brothel in Piet Grobler Street, Milnerton, which it says was run by her now estranged husband Edward and his relative Yannick. Edward and Yannick allegedly found the girls and women in Eastern Cape coastal cities. All three Ayuks have pleaded not guilty to charges that include sex trafficking, debt bondage, and supplying drugs. 

Williams Ayuk firmly denies "posting" vulnerable and drug-addicted women to Cape Town to work in the house. 

She said she had been going through a tough time after leaving Edward because of unsavoury activities that started when they moved to a house in Brooklyn from Parow, ostensibly to have more space for their baby.

She testified that Edward Ayuk rejected their daughter, questioning their daughter's paternity because the child did not have the same dark skin as the immigrant from Cameroon. She eventually returned to Springbok, where she comes from, and struggled to make an income and cope with the demands of looking after four children. 

She worked on a farm, at KFC, and cleaned a pastor's house, but was struggling.

She testified under cross-examination that one of the women she sent to Edward was supposed to look after her children because she desperately needed a break and was definitely not trafficked as a potential sex worker. 

However, to further strengthen the State's contention that Williams Ayuk and two of her friends were engaging in sex work in her house in Springbok, the prosecutor Maria Marshall whipped out a record of her being convicted for prostitution in Springbok in 2018 and getting a suspended sentence.

Leandra Williams Ayuk, on trial alongside her husband and his relative, has pleaded not guilty to charges related to running a brothel.
News24 Jenni Evans/News24

By then she was living in a house in Springbok that she bought with money from a payout after an accident. 

But Williams Ayuk bellowed that the arrest was a trap, and she had just pleaded guilty to get the case over and done with. 

She said that she was given marked money, that she thought was for alcohol for the shebeen she operated, and which she was supposed to give to another woman. 

She told the court:

Just then, prrrr, there's the police, and I'm standing with the money.

"There was nothing of prostitution or discussion of prostitution," she insisted. Asked why she pleaded guilty to something she did not do, she said she just wanted it all to go away.

"I wanted my freedom." she said. 

"So, you didn't tell the court the truth," asked acting Judge Alma de Wet.

"I just wanted my freedom. Just like now," Williams Ayuk replied. 

The prosecutor asked: "So, why should we believe what you say in this court?"

Williams Ayuk replied:

Mam...mam...mam... you do what you feel like.

The Ayuks were arrested and charged after a police raid on the house in Brooklyn, Cape Town. They say they are being set up by a disgruntled policeman.


