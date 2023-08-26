1h ago

'They had sunken eyes': Concern about health of Western Cape engineers jailed in Equatorial Guinea

Cebelihle Bhengu and Hanlie Gouws
Peter Huxham and Frederic Potgieter
  • The families of the two Western Cape engineers who were arrested in Equatorial Guinea are worried about their health since their incarceration.
  • Frederic Potgieter and Peter Huxham were arrested in February for drug-related offences.
  • The Huxham family spokesperson, Francois Nigrini, said the men were appealing their 12-year sentences.

The families of Western Cape engineers who have been sentenced for drug-related charges in Equatorial Guinea, are concerned about their deteriorating health amid an appeal against their convictions.

Huxham family spokesperson Francois Nigrini told News24 the families of Frederic Potgieter and Peter Huxham could wait up to six months for a court date for the appeal in the Supreme Court in Equatorial Guinea. 

According to the George Herald, Potgieter and Huxham, who work for a Dutch oil and gas company, were arrested at Hotel Anda China Malabo on 9 February after drugs were allegedly found in a plane that landed from Singapore on 4 January.

However, the publication reported that the pair travelled on different flights via Ethiopia. 

Their arrest came days after the Western Cape High Court ordered that Equatorial Guinea Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue must pay local businessman Daniel Janse van Rensburg millions in damages for unlawful incarceration in that country.

After the court's decision, the sheriff seized Obiang's superyacht Blue Shadow in the Cape Town harbour where it was undergoing repairs.

On 19 February, Obiang announced in a tirade on his personal account on Twitter, which has since been renamed X, that he would close all air and maritime space in Equatorial Guinea to all airlines and ships (commercial, private or military) under the South African flag within hours, and said it was all a plot by "racist white coup plotters" in Cape Town.

The yacht was later released and sailed north the Mediterranean, where it it stayed. 

Nigrini told News24 that the pair only got to know each other during their arrest, although they worked for the same company for years.

He said they were not initially informed that they had been arrested for a drug-related charge, which he dismissed as "absolute nonsense".  

Nigrini said the families hadn't seen Potgieter and Huxham since they were arrested in February. In March, a company doctor, lawyer and HR representative visited them at a prison in Mongomo. 

He said the doctor who assessed them found the pair was still in good shape. The visit was five weeks after their arrest.

After a second visit in April, the doctor reported that Potgieter and Huxham were not receiving their chronic medication. He said Huxham was diagnosed with a heart condition and was hospitalised at the prison facility in June. 

Nigrini said the same doctor prescribed their chronic medication, but this did not allay the families' concerns about their health.


We saw them again on 29 June on Equatorial Guinea National TV, and it was obvious they had lost a lot of weight. We tried to estimate, and although it was difficult, you could see they had sunken eyes, which clearly indicated that they were not doing well. The impression from Peter's wife, Cathy, was that he must have lost between 20-25 kg. Both of them are not doing well.

Nigrini added that the State's case against the two was inconsistent.

At first they said they found the drugs in the backpacks and suitcases. Three days after the arrests, I asked their employer what happened to their luggage, and one of the people who went to the hotel found their luggage still locked. They removed the luggage with the police and stored it in the company's offices [in that country].

He added that the two men were "not guilty, whatsoever". "They live for their families and grandchildren. Peter doesn't even smoke or drink," he said.

Asked if the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) was involved in the matter and assisting the family in any way, spokesperson Clayson Monyela said: "A legal process like an appeal would be the initiative of the family."


