They voted for change in Zimbabwe - and then joyfully crossed Beitbridge border back into SA

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Zimbabweans went to the polls on Wednesday to elect a new president as well as parliamentary and municipal representatives.
  • Many voters, who spoke to News24, are confident of change in a country governed by Zanu-PF since its independence in 1980.
  • This is the second vote since Robert Mugabe was deposed by the military in 2017.

"We are happy. We voted for change in Zimbabwe," Deanford Madzapa and John Mutaki shouted joyfully as they jumped into a taxi outside the Beitbridge border post, heading to Musina.

The two, like others did earlier, displayed their passports and inked fingers, showing they had cast their votes in the hopes it would bring change to their country.

"We want a leader who will change the fortunes of Zimbabwe," Madzapa shouted.

His friend, Mutaki, said he too voted for change.

"We are tired of these crooks. We need a better life in Zimbabwe. We need better education and a better health system," shouted Mutaki.

READ | 'If Zanu-PF wins, poverty will finish us': Some desperate Zimbabweans hope opposition wins election

Zimbabwe's population lives in extreme poverty due to dire economic problems, including skyrocketing inflation, a cost-of-living crisis and ballooning government debt.

They went to the polls on Wednesday to elect a new president as well as parliamentary and municipal representatives.

It is the second vote since Robert Mugabe was deposed by the military in 2017.

The battle for the presidency is again between Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change.

Many of those interviewed by News24 did not reveal who they voted for, but tellingly said they had voted for change.

Elelwani Gwinda from Beitbridge in Zimbabwe voted at 07:20.

Zim elections
Elelwani Gwinda said voting was properly organised and that thousands of people showed up to cast their votes.
Alfonso Nqunjana/News24

She said people arrived as early as 04:00.

"The queues were not long when I voted… There were many Zimbabwean electoral officials, the police, and international observers at our voting station. They made it easier for us to vote and leave quickly." 

Gwinda added voting was calm compared to previous elections.

She said: 

This time, it won't be easy for them to steal these elections. The voters' list had our faces. This time, the elections were fair.

Gwinda was hopeful the election results would bring change.

"I know change is coming. I am confident. The health sector and education should be a priority of change. There are potential job opportunities in Zimbabwe.

"I want to see teachers, the police and nurses earning good salaries. I want to see our health system improved. I wish to see our elders and the disabled receiving monthly grants," she said.

READ | 'We don't have a choice': Beds, fridges among the heavy loads unemployed Zimbabweans carry for money

Obed Ndlovu claimed he was not deterred after his name was moved from his initial voting station.

He said his name did not appear where he registered to vote.

"I was told to go to a neighbouring voting station. We walked a small distance to that voting station where I found my name. I think these are tactics by those who are afraid of change. Their tactics didn't bother me.

"I voted for change. Zimbabwe must change for the better of her people. We will one day come back home to work. Change is nearer.

"I am returning to South Africa to tell my employer that things will change in Zimbabwe," Ndlovu said.

READ | 'We don't like to live the way we are living': Zimbabweans hope to see change after the elections

Editor Chamanje was among those who arrived early at his voting station.

By 10:00, Chamanje was seen crossing the Beitbridge border post into South Africa.

He too expressed excitement about his vote.

"I arrived very early in the morning. I was quickly assisted. I am heading back to work in South Africa. I know that change is coming," Chamanje said.

While polling was set to start at 07:00 countrywide, by 10:00 reports emerged that some voting stations - mostly in areas traditionally considered opposition strongholds - had not yet opened.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) noted there were voting delays because of the late printing of ballot papers.

"The public is advised that all polling stations that opened late for reasons beyond the control of the presiding officer will remain open for a continuous period of at least 12 hours on polling day," read a statement by the ZEC.


