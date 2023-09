Firefighters who entered a burning building in Johannesburg's inner city in the early hours of Thursday morning would have had no idea what they were up against, said a retired firefighter.

The fire left more than 70 people dead and another 40 injured when it gutted a five-storey building in Marshalltown.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the fire that gutted the building, on the corner of Albert and Delvers streets, started around 01:30.