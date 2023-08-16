Thinking out of the Boks: New Eskort banner has SA abuzz, but SA Rugby isn't giving it props

SA food manufacturer Eskort has caused a stir on social media wishing the Springboks well, which was lauded by experts.

The Springboks are gearing up to defend their Rugby World Cup trophy.

SA Rugby said it did not welcome the "support" which undermined the integrity of the team's brand.

A billboard wishing the Springboks well ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup has been given props for its clever marketing, but SA Rugby does not appear to be in a laughing mood after the advert became the centre of attention this week.



And while the banner was met with much derision over the spelling of the national team's moniker, marketing experts lauded Eskort for the clever advertising.

Stretched across a bridge over the main road entering OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, the billboard proudly screams "Go Springbox! Love Eskort".

The South African flag is emblazoned on the billboard, with the official colours for national sporting teams - green and gold - prominently displayed.

The advert has attracted widespread attention, with some people giving it the thumbs up for standing out, while others were left scratching their heads over the odd spelling.

The Boks have already flown to Europe where they will take on Wales in a World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff on Saturday.



News24 approached Eskort for comment on the campaign, but its media and marketing officials were unavailable.

An SA Rugby spokesperson said while the organisation and the Springboks "were flattered and grateful for all the support they have and are receiving from the nation", they hoped "that support was demonstrated by respecting the intellectual property of the team".

"Undermining the integrity of the team's brand by ambush marketing is not the kind of 'support' that the team welcomes."

The spokesperson added the advertisement, and all other similar infringements were referred to SA Rugby's specialist intellectual property lawyers.

Props to @EskortFood on the #Springbox billboard talkability.

The executive creative director at Irvine Partners, Emma Cox, told News24 the advert appeared to employ a classic marketing tactic misdirection - a technique frequently employed by brands to captivate consumers, leaving them pondering whether a blunder has been made or if an individual has just been given a promotion due to a stroke of utter genius.

"In this instance, I believe the latter scenario is at hand. The synchronisation of timing, alignment with cultural relevance, and the deliberate absence of any mention of this across Eskort's social channels to me screams a brilliant marketing campaign that has successfully captured the nation's attention," she said.

Cox added marketing misdirection stood as a tried-and-true strategy, spanning decades, and while it often showcased brilliance, it also had the potential to leave audiences in a state of divided opinions.

Drove past the airport this morning and couldn't help but notice this billboard by @EskortFood. We support all the way, even with typos ey… ?? Or was that done on purpose? ??

"The key lies in selecting the moment with precision, a decision to be made wisely and infrequently. It's important to acknowledge that the charm of this approach can diminish rapidly, occasionally resulting in more challenges than cheers.

"The prevailing query pertains to Eskort's next move. Our team at Irvine Partners' bet is on the release of a bespoke 'Springbox' matchday braai box. We're watching closely," she said.



