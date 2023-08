The parents of South African doctor Lauren Dickason who was found guilty of murder in the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, say there are no winners in this tragedy.



Dickason was found guilty by a jury of eight women and four men.

They found that Dickason murdered her 6-year-old Liané and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla on 16 September 2021 by strangling and smothering them. This happened while her husband was out for dinner with colleagues.