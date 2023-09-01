Three arrested over kidnapping, murder of eight-year-old Limpopo girl

Three people have been arrested after an eight-year-old girl was kidnapped and murdered.

The child went missing after her mother sent her to a nearby spaza shop.

One of the accused is a close relative of the child.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of an eight-year-old girl in August.

One of the accused is reportedly a close relative.

Police are still looking for the child's body, said spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

The child was reported missing after her mother sent her to a spaza shop near her home in the Vhembe District of Limpopo on 5 August.

Ledwaba said the child went to the shop and never returned.

He added:

The family started with the search until the mother reported the incident of the missing [girl] to the police, and the investigation ensued.

Two weeks later, the mother allegedly received a message with information about the whereabouts of her child. After failing to contact the sender, she took the new information to the police.



"The police, through investigation, managed to trace the sender of the message who cooperated in terms of providing information regarding the missing child. The sender of the message's statement was obtained, which led to the arrest of three suspects on different dates," said Ledwaba.

The first person was arrested on Wednesday 23 August, with the next arrest on Friday 25 August. The final arrest was made on Monday this week.

The third suspect is understood to be a "very close family member of the child", Ledwaba said.

The three people, aged between 37 and 44, appeared in Mphepu Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Their cases were postponed to 18 September for bail applications and further investigations.

News24 previously reported that, between April and June, there were five kidnapping cases in the province.



Based on the recent quarterly crime statistics, you are most likely to be kidnapped in Gauteng, where the number of kidnappings for the period doubled year-on-year. In the three months, 90 people were kidnapped in Gauteng.



