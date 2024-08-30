30 Aug

Share

Three dead, 11-year-old girl injured in shooting outside Durban

accreditation
Sakhiseni Nxumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Three people were killed and an 11-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Durban on Friday. (Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Three people were killed and an 11-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Durban on Friday. (Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Three people were killed and an 11-year-old girl was injured by crossfire during a shooting in Mpumalanga township, west of Durban, on Friday. 

According to the ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, the incident took place just before midday. 

Jamieson said they received numerous calls alerting them about the incident, and a team from their Pietermaritzburg operation responded to the scene.

"Paramedics arrived on scene to find that local security officers were in attendance and a large crowd [had gathered]. They were then directed to three men who were found to be lying on a roadway. All three men, believed to be around their thirties, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds in their bodies," said Jamieson. 

The men were declared dead at the scene.

Jamieson said they were also informed that a child who was shot had been rushed to the local clinic.

At the clinic, the responders found trauma doctors and nurses attending to the girl, who had been shot in the lower limbs. 

The responders assisted the medical staff. 

Jamieson said police and other law enforcement agencies were at the scene, investigating.

Police are yet to respond to media queries. Their comment will be added once it is received. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Related Links
Sixth pupil dies in hospital after horror Mpumalanga crash between school bus and train
N2 shooting: Police confirm gunman succumbs to self-inflicted wounds
School boy (11) collapses, dies
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
42% - 1612 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
51% - 1952 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
8% - 292 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA

15 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.83
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.40
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.70
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.06
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Platinum
926.00
-0.4%
Palladium
958.00
-1.0%
Gold
2,503.12
0.0%
Silver
28.86
0.0%
Brent-ruolie
76.93
-2.5%
Top 40
76,290
-0.7%
ALSI
83,750
-0.6%
RESI 10
56,092
-2.5%
INDI 25
114,315
+0.4%
FINI 15
20,933
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage...

19 Jun

From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage aboard SA Agulhas II
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season...

20 Aug

Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season concerts
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo