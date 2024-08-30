Three dead, 11-year-old girl injured in shooting outside Durban

Three people were killed and an 11-year-old girl was injured by crossfire during a shooting in Mpumalanga township, west of Durban, on Friday.

According to the ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, the incident took place just before midday.

Jamieson said they received numerous calls alerting them about the incident, and a team from their Pietermaritzburg operation responded to the scene.

"Paramedics arrived on scene to find that local security officers were in attendance and a large crowd [had gathered]. They were then directed to three men who were found to be lying on a roadway. All three men, believed to be around their thirties, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds in their bodies," said Jamieson.

The men were declared dead at the scene.

Jamieson said they were also informed that a child who was shot had been rushed to the local clinic.

At the clinic, the responders found trauma doctors and nurses attending to the girl, who had been shot in the lower limbs.

The responders assisted the medical staff.

Jamieson said police and other law enforcement agencies were at the scene, investigating.

Police are yet to respond to media queries. Their comment will be added once it is received.