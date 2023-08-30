41m ago

Share

Three EFF members shot dead at a Cape Town informal settlement

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF member Lubabalo Feketsha was among three party members shot and killed in Mfuleni, Cape Town on Tuesday night.
EFF member Lubabalo Feketsha was among three party members shot and killed in Mfuleni, Cape Town on Tuesday night.
Supplied
  • Three EFF members were shot dead in Mfuleni on Tuesday.
  • The party said it believed the shooting was in retaliation for a ward committee decision to demolish the house of an alleged drug dealer. 
  • The police are hunting the suspects. 

Western Cape police are hunting for the gunmen who killed three EFF members in the Shukushukuma informal settlement, Mfuleni, Cape Town on Tuesday night. 

Spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the police were called to the scene, where they discovered two bodies with gunshot wounds. 

"A third male, who had been taken to hospital, succumbed to his injuries," said Potelwa.

"No one has been arrested yet, and all leads are being pursued." 

READ | 'A pattern of attacks': Fear of political killings in KZN ramping up ahead of elections

In a statement on Wednesday, the EFF said Lubabalo Feketsha, Lulamo Siya Fatyela and Luyanda Mtsila were community activists who "serviced and jealously guarded" their community and its people.

"A part of us died with them." 

Lulamo Siya Fatyela
Lulamo Siya Fatyela was shot and killed on Tuesday night.
Supplied
Luyanda Mtsila
Luyanda Mtsila was killed on Tuesday night.
Supplied

It added the three, all in their thirties, were part of the Ward 108 Shukushukuma Informal Settlement Committee, which had resolved to demolish the house of an alleged drug dealer in their ward.

"As a form of retaliation, the drug dealer threatened them, and subsequent to his threat, all three fighters were later mercilessly gunned down," the EFF claimed. 

"These fighters were members of the EFF in good standing, community leaders, fearless ground forces and activists who died in the line of duty in service of their community. 

"Their lives were cut short by the bullets of the enemy of the people." 

ALSO READ | KZN National Freedom Party councillor, 75, shot dead at her home in Nongoma

Feketsha, Fatyela and Mtsila were respected in the community for fighting against the illegal selling of plots as well as fighting crime and gender-based violence, and "actively fighting against drug dealing and alcohol abuse in their community", the party said.

The EFF has conveyed its condolences to the families of the victims.

"[We] hope that they will find solace in these difficult times," it said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapseffcape townwestern capecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 3959 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 3766 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Expensive taste or poor form? Kenny Kunene and his French champagne cheapen JRA event

29 Aug

LISTEN | Expensive taste or poor form? Kenny Kunene and his French champagne cheapen JRA event
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.66
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.72
-1.5%
Rand - Euro
20.37
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Platinum
974.74
-0.5%
Palladium
1,225.18
-1.1%
Gold
1,943.46
+0.3%
Silver
24.63
-0.4%
Brent Crude
85.49
+1.3%
Top 40
69,516
+0.6%
All Share
75,256
+0.6%
Resource 10
57,537
+1.3%
Industrial 25
103,518
+0.2%
Financial 15
17,207
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo