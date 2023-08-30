Three EFF members shot dead at a Cape Town informal settlement

Three EFF members were shot dead in Mfuleni on Tuesday.

The party said it believed the shooting was in retaliation for a ward committee decision to demolish the house of an alleged drug dealer.

The police are hunting the suspects.

Spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the police were called to the scene, where they discovered two bodies with gunshot wounds.

"A third male, who had been taken to hospital, succumbed to his injuries," said Potelwa.

"No one has been arrested yet, and all leads are being pursued."

In a statement on Wednesday, the EFF said Lubabalo Feketsha, Lulamo Siya Fatyela and Luyanda Mtsila were community activists who "serviced and jealously guarded" their community and its people.

"A part of us died with them."

It added the three, all in their thirties, were part of the Ward 108 Shukushukuma Informal Settlement Committee, which had resolved to demolish the house of an alleged drug dealer in their ward.

"As a form of retaliation, the drug dealer threatened them, and subsequent to his threat, all three fighters were later mercilessly gunned down," the EFF claimed.

"These fighters were members of the EFF in good standing, community leaders, fearless ground forces and activists who died in the line of duty in service of their community.

May their Souls Rest in Peace

"Their lives were cut short by the bullets of the enemy of the people."

Feketsha, Fatyela and Mtsila were respected in the community for fighting against the illegal selling of plots as well as fighting crime and gender-based violence, and "actively fighting against drug dealing and alcohol abuse in their community", the party said.

The EFF has conveyed its condolences to the families of the victims.

"[We] hope that they will find solace in these difficult times," it said.



