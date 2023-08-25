Three people injured, properties damaged as strong winds lash parts of Cape Town

Three people were injured when strong winds battered parts of Cape Town.

On Friday morning, videos of an alleged landspout were circulating on social media, but it had not been confirmed at the time of publication.

Officials say claims of a tornado affecting the area could not be verified and needed to be investigated by the South African Weather Service.

Colin Denier, head of the Western Cape's disaster management service, said the gale force winds had affected properties in Athry Walk and Phillans Walk, Hanover Park, resulting in roofs being blown off and properties damaged.

"Emergency Services are on scene and busy with assessments. According to initial assessments, roofs had been blown off from six properties in Athry Walk and three in Phillans Walk," he said.

"Several other properties sustained damages. Three people with minor injuries had been attended to.

"Claims of a tornado affecting the area cannot be verified at this stage and need to be investigated by the South African Weather Services (SAWS)."

On Friday morning, videos of an alleged landspout were circulating on social media, but its validity had not been confirmed at the time of publication.

South African Weather Service forecaster Henning Grobler said he was aware of the reports, but added that they would need to confirm them through video and photographic evidence.

He also cautioned that hoaxes often circulated during severe weather, and that images being circulated could be old.

However, Grobler added, the City had been lashed by strong winds.

City of Cape Town Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the City’s Disaster Management Centre was coordinating services to assist affected communities, as well as humanitarian relief through their NGO partners.

"Gift of the Givers is currently on site to assist," he added.

Hanover Park Community Policing Forum general secretary Yaseen Johaar said the roofs of some houses had been blown off and windows shattered as a result of the strong winds.

"A few residents were rushed to hospital because the splatters of the window glass pierced their skin. Some have glass that went into their eyes and need urgent medical assistance," he said.

Johaar added that their local CPF group had been flooded with residents requesting "urgent assistance" as parts of their homes had been damaged.

"The weather is quite bad in the area. Some children could not go to school as they needed to help their families guard their homes from possible criminal activities after the heavy winds broke down parts of their homes."

Although there had been reports that Mountview High School in Hanover Park was also affected by severe weather, Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said this was not true.

"Due to high winds, the roofs of the houses opposite the school were damaged, with some sheeting blown off. Thankfully, there were no damages to the school building itself. The school is not aware of any learners being harmed," she said.

Meanwhile, SAWS said more widespread rainfall could be expected in the south-west parts of the Western Cape, snowfall over the province's high-lying areas, as well as the Northern Cape's southern high ground.

Windy conditions could be expected across most of the country's interior, with gale-force winds expected along the southern coastline. Several weather warnings are in place, including an Orange Level 5 warning for wind and waves.







