1h ago

Share

Three people injured, properties damaged as strong winds lash parts of Cape Town

accreditation
Nicole McCain and Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Three people have been injured and multiple properties damaged by strong winds in Cape Town.
Three people have been injured and multiple properties damaged by strong winds in Cape Town.
Supplied
  • Three people were injured when strong winds battered parts of Cape Town.
  • On Friday morning, videos of an alleged landspout were circulating on social media, but it had not been confirmed at the time of publication.
  • Officials say claims of a tornado affecting the area could not be verified and needed to be investigated by the South African Weather Service.

Three people have been injured, and multiple properties damaged, by strong winds in Cape Town.

Colin Denier, head of the Western Cape's disaster management service, said the gale force winds had affected properties in Athry Walk and Phillans Walk, Hanover Park, resulting in roofs being blown off and properties damaged.

"Emergency Services are on scene and busy with assessments. According to initial assessments, roofs had been blown off from six properties in Athry Walk and three in Phillans Walk," he said.

"Several other properties sustained damages. Three people with minor injuries had been attended to.

"Claims of a tornado affecting the area cannot be verified at this stage and need to be investigated by the South African Weather Services (SAWS)."

READ | After heavy rain, strong winds in Cape Town, mop-up operations are under way

On Friday morning, videos of an alleged landspout were circulating on social media, but its validity had not been confirmed at the time of publication.

South African Weather Service forecaster Henning Grobler said he was aware of the reports, but added that they would need to confirm them through video and photographic evidence.

Three people have been injured and multiple proper
Gale force winds affected properties in Athry Walk and Phillans Walk, Hanover Park in Cape Town.
cape town
Roof tops were blown off houses due to the strong winds.
cape town
Some Hanover Park residents were injured.

He also cautioned that hoaxes often circulated during severe weather, and that images being circulated could be old.

However, Grobler added, the City had been lashed by strong winds.

City of Cape Town Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the City’s Disaster Management Centre was coordinating services to assist affected communities, as well as humanitarian relief through their NGO partners.

"Gift of the Givers is currently on site to assist," he added.

Hanover Park Community Policing Forum general secretary Yaseen Johaar said the roofs of some houses had been blown off and windows shattered as a result of the strong winds. 

"A few residents were rushed to hospital because the splatters of the window glass pierced their skin. Some have glass that went into their eyes and need urgent medical assistance," he said. 

cape town
Roof tops have been blown off of some residents' homes in Hanover Park.
cape town
Fire and Rescue services have been deployed to the Hanover Park area.

Johaar added that their local CPF group had been flooded with residents requesting "urgent assistance" as parts of their homes had been damaged. 

"The weather is quite bad in the area. Some children could not go to school as they needed to help their families guard their homes from possible criminal activities after the heavy winds broke down parts of their homes."

Although there had been reports that Mountview High School in Hanover Park was also affected by severe weather, Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said this was not true.

"Due to high winds, the roofs of the houses opposite the school were damaged, with some sheeting blown off. Thankfully, there were no damages to the school building itself. The school is not aware of any learners being harmed," she said.

Meanwhile, SAWS said more widespread rainfall could be expected in the south-west parts of the Western Cape, snowfall over the province's high-lying areas, as well as the Northern Cape's southern high ground. 

Windy conditions could be expected across most of the country's interior, with gale-force winds expected along the southern coastline. Several weather warnings are in place, including an Orange Level 5 warning for wind and waves.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sawswestern capecape townweather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 1678 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 1620 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?

24 Aug

LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.66
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.54
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.16
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.99
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Platinum
944.21
+0.5%
Palladium
1,238.79
0.0%
Gold
1,917.51
+0.0%
Silver
24.19
+0.3%
Brent Crude
83.36
+0.2%
Top 40
68,931
+0.4%
All Share
74,569
+0.4%
Resource 10
56,597
+0.8%
Industrial 25
102,787
+0.3%
Financial 15
17,150
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo