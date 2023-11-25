Three ultra-trail runners mugged during 100-mile race in Cape Town

Three RMB Ultra-trail runners were mugged during the race in Cape Town.

All three opted to continue the race, organisers said.

British elite cross-country runner Tom Evans, 31, was mugged while training for the event on Table Mountain last Friday.

Three RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town runners who were mugged during the race in Cape Town are said to have carried on with the gruelling event on Saturday.

The runners were mugged near Ocean View while participating in the 100-mile trail running event.

"The RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town (RMB UTCT) organisers are aware of the incident involving participants in the 100 miler race taking place this weekend," RMB UTCT said in a Facebook post.

The race director, Stuart MConnachie, said "the three runners are physically unharmed and have chosen to carry on with the race," according to the post. All runners passing through the Simon's Town checkpoint were being informed, and the matter has been handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

READ | British elite runner out of Ultra after being mugged, beaten up in Cape Town

Last Friday, British elite cross-country runner Tom Evans, 31, was mugged, held at knifepoint, and beaten up near the King's Blockhouse on Table Mountain while training for the event. He withdrew from the race and went back home.

More than 400 international runners came to Cape Town for the race, and more than 2 000 were expected to take to the trails in the three-day event that ends on Sunday.

In response to Saturday's muggings, the Mountain Mender Fund Campaign opened a Backabuddy fundraising campaign to replace the runners' gear and for counselling.

"This funding page is established with a dual purpose: to assist these runners in replacing their lost gear and to provide funds for any necessary counselling services to help them overcome this traumatic experience. The goal is to ensure that these athletes can return to the trails with confidence and security," the fundraisers said.

Police were asked for comment. Their comment will be added when received.