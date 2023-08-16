Thursday's weather: A warm day for most of SA with damaging winds and high fire danger in parts

It will be a warm Thursday in most provinces, with showers in parts of the country, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warnings:

A yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds resulting in damage to property and temporary structures, disruption to power supply and risk of localised runaway fires, is expected in places over the interior of the Eastern Cape, central and southern parts of the Northern Cape as well as western parts of the North West and the Free State.

Fire danger warnings:

High fire danger is expected over northern and central parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the western part of the North West spreading to the western part of both the Free State and the North West.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and cool but warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with morning fog in the south-west, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

Limpopo is expected to be cloudy in the north in the morning, otherwise fine and warm.

The North West is expected to be partly cloudy, windy and warm.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northern part.

The Northern Cape is expected to be partly cloudy, windy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy in the south-west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold with rain over the south-western parts.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the early morning over the north-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, becoming fine in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

The eastern half of the province will be warm in places south of escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be fine to partly cloudy and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly in the south towards evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.