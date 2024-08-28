28 Aug

Thursday's weather: Beware of turbulent waves, icy conditions in Eastern Cape, KZN

Turbulent waves and icy conditions ahead for some regions. (Paul Souders/Getty Images)
The South African Weather Service has warned of turbulent waves and icy conditions in several regions in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Impact-based warnings

A Yellow Level 2 warning for waves is in effect, which may cause damage to coastal infrastructure and disrupt small harbours and ports between Port Edward and Richards Bay.

Advisories

Expect cold conditions in parts of the interior of the Eastern Cape and south-western regions of KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather in your region

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool.
  • Pretoria 8°C/25°C
  • Johannesburg 6°C/25°C
  • Vereeniging 0°C/22°C

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east with morning fog patches and drizzle. Elsewhere, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold, but warm on the Lowveld.

  • Mbombela 13°C/20°C
  • Ermelo 7°C/13°C
  • Emalahleni 12°C/24°C
  • Standerton 3°C/17°C
  • Skukuza 8°C/27°C

Limpopo: Cloudy to partly cloudy in the east with morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment. The rest of the province will be fine and cool to warm.

  • Polokwane 9°C/20°C
  • Phalaborwa 15°C/20°C
  • Tzaneen 13°C/23°C
  • Musina 14°C/27°C
  • Lephalale 11°C/28°C
  • Mokopane 8°C/27°C

North West: Fine and cool to warm.

  • Klerksdorp 1°C/22°C
  • Potchefstroom 0°C/23°C
  • Mahikeng 2°C/24°C
  • Rustenburg 5°C/26°C
  • Vryburg -3°C/22°C

Free State: Cloudy in the east with isolated showers and morning fog in some areas. Otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool.

  • Bloemfontein -3°C/17°C
  • Welkom 0°C/21°C
  • Bethlehem -1°C/18°C

Northern Cape: Morning frost over the southern interior, otherwise fine and cold to cool. Coastal winds will be fresh south-easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

  • Upington 0°C/19°C
  • Kimberley -2°C/17°C
  • De Aar -4°C/13°C
  • Alexander Bay 4°C/21°C
  • Springbok 2°C/15°C
  • Calvinia -4°C/13°C
  • Sutherland -9°C/10°C

Western Cape: Partly cloudy and cool along the south coast, otherwise fine and cool to cold with morning frost over the interior.

Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, but light northerly along the south coast initially, becoming moderate south-westerly by the afternoon.
  • Cape Town 7°C/15°C
  • Vredendal 2°C/17°C
  • Riversdale 3°C/13°C
  • George 5°C/14°C
  • Worcester 0°C/13°C
  • Beaufort West -1°C/12°C
  • Oudtshoorn -1°C/13°C

Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cold with morning rain along the coast.

Coastal winds will be moderate south-westerly. The eastern half of the province will be partly cloudy along the coast with light rain and drizzle along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior.

Coastal winds will be moderate south-westerly. 
  • Gqeberha 7°C/16°C
  • Makhanda 3°C/13°C
  • Cradock -4°C/14°C
  • Graaff-Reinet -5°C/13°C
  • East London 8°C/15°C
  • Port St Johns 9°C/15°C
  • Umtata 0°C/15°C
  • Komani -3°C/11°C
  • Qonce 4°C/15°C

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise cloudy and very cold to cold with isolated showers and rain but scattered in the north-east.

Coastal winds will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, but south-westerly south of Durban, reaching near gale at times, moderating from late afternoon.
  • Durban 12°C/16°
  • Richards Bay 14°C/16°
  • Pietermaritzburg 7°C/10°C
  • Ladysmith 4°C/10°C

