Thursday's weather: Cool to warm for most of SA, Eastern Cape heatwave enters third day

It will be cool to warm in most provinces on Thursday, and parts of the Eastern Cape are still under a heatwave advisory, according to the South African Weather Service.

Fire danger warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Beaufort West Municipality of Western Cape, the eastern parts of Northern Cape and Eastern Cape, except in the extreme east and along the coast.

Advisories:

A heatwave, with persistently high temperatures, is expected over Amathole, Sundays River and Buffalo City District Municipalities as well as the Makana and Ndlambe Local Municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and cool, but warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool to warm, but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be fine and warm.

The North West is expected to be fine and cool to warm.

The Free State will be fine and cool to warm.

The Northern Cape will be cold over the extreme western parts, otherwise fine and cool to warm, with morning fog along the coast, where it will be partly cloudy.

It will be windy over the southern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light southerly to south-westerly.

The Western Cape is expected to be fine and warm over the north-eastern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated to scattered showers and rain, but widespread over the extreme south-western parts.

It will be cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to westerly, reaching fresh to strong from late morning, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay from late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine, windy and warm, but partly cloudy in the south.

It will become cloudy, with isolated showers and rain along coast and adjacent interior in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

The eastern half of the province will be fine and warm, but hot in places south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.