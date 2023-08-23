1h ago

Thursday's weather: Fine day for most of the country, with morning fog in some parts

Fine weather is expected in most parts of South Africa.
Fine weather is expected in most parts of South Africa.
It will be a fine day in most provinces on Thursday, with morning fog in parts of Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, the Northern, Eastern and Western Cape, according to the South African Weather Service.

Advisory:

The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the southern interior of Namakwa, Northern Cape, and the interior of the Western Cape on Friday and Saturday.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga will see morning fog over the escarpment, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the Western Highveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in places in the extreme south-west.

The North West is expected to be fine and warm.

The Free State will be fine and cool to warm.

There will be morning fog over the central and western interior of the Northern Cape, otherwise fine and cool to warm, apart from high-level clouds.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will see morning fog patches in places over the central and eastern interior, otherwise fine and cool, apart from high-level clouds.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly, becoming fresh easterly to south-easterly in the south from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming moderate easterly, but north-easterly by evening.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy, with fog along the escarpment in the morning, otherwise fine and cool, but cloudy along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming north-easterly by the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to have morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool to cold, with isolated showers and rain, except in the west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The temperature in your city.

