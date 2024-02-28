28 Feb

Share

Thursday's weather: Partly cloudy and hot to warm, but several warnings are in effect

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Partly cloudy and hot to warm conditions with isolated showers are expected in some parts of the country. (Ashish Kumar / Getty Images)
Partly cloudy and hot to warm conditions with isolated showers are expected in some parts of the country. (Ashish Kumar / Getty Images)

The South African Weather Service has forecast partly cloudy and hot to warm temperatures with thundershowers and isolated showers for some provinces in the country.

Impact-based warnings

A Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, strong winds and hail leading to localised damage to informal and formal settlements is expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

A Yellow Level 1 warning has been issued for damaging winds resulting in localised disruptions to harbours and/or ports and difficult driving conditions along coastal routes/roads along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and Coffee Bay.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Cape Winelands and the Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape, in places over the interior of the Northern Cape and the western interior of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape until Friday.

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the north-western interior of the Eastern Cape until Saturday.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy with warm but cloudy conditions in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Cloudy in the morning with fog patches along the escarpment is forecast for Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm temperatures are expected.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the morning with fog as well as a chance of drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm conditions are forecast.

Fine conditions in the North West are expected in the west at first, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west.

Morning fog patches are forecast in the extreme east of the Free State.

Otherwise, fine and warm to hot temperatures are expected, becoming partly cloudy with isolated evening showers and thundershowers in the extreme west.

The Northern Cape will have morning fog along the coast.

Otherwise, partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the interior but scattered in the northern interior are expected.

It will be extremely hot in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be a moderate to fresh north-westerly.

Morning fog along the west and south coast in the morning is forecast for the Western Cape.

Otherwise, partly cloudy and warm to hot but extremely hot temperatures are expected with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern interior from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be a moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly along the west coast but a moderate to fresh easterly along the south coast in the morning, becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will have morning fog in places over the interior.

Otherwise, fine and very hot to extremely hot but warm to hot temperatures are forecast along the coast.

It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be a light to moderate north-easterly west of Oyster Bay. Otherwise, wind conditions will be fresh to strong, reaching gale force in places east of Gqeberha.

Morning fog in places south of the escarpment is expected for the eastern half of the province.

Otherwise, fine and warm to hot temperatures are expected, becoming partly cloudy in the north in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be a fresh to strong north-easterly, reaching gale force in places in the south.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog patches in the south-western parts.

Otherwise, partly cloudy and warm conditions are forecast with isolated light morning showers and rain in the extreme north-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be a light to moderate easterly to south-easterly, but north-easterly south of Durban spreading to Richards Bay by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
weather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
50% - 2977 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
45% - 2674 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
6% - 357 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adult: Reality TV star Lasizwe unpacks personal growth and taking his 'L'...

04 Sep

PODCAST | Brand New Adult: Reality TV star Lasizwe unpacks personal growth and taking his 'L' when he flops
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.70
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.33
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
19.67
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Platinum
929.39
+2.8%
Palladium
944.03
+2.1%
Gold
2,515.53
+0.8%
Silver
28.79
+1.8%
Brent Crude
72.70
-1.4%
Top 40
74,722
+0.3%
ALSI
82,147
+0.3%
RESI 10
53,828
-0.2%
INDI 25
112,541
+0.8%
FINI 15
20,642
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community

01 Sep

Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
PODCAST | Wise Up Episode 1: Tackling the Debt Dilemma with Experian's Ans Gerber

04 Sep

PODCAST | Wise Up Episode 1: Tackling the Debt Dilemma with Experian's Ans Gerber
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo