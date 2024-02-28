Thursday's weather: Partly cloudy and hot to warm, but several warnings are in effect

The South African Weather Service has forecast partly cloudy and hot to warm temperatures with thundershowers and isolated showers for some provinces in the country.

Impact-based warnings

A Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, strong winds and hail leading to localised damage to informal and formal settlements is expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

A Yellow Level 1 warning has been issued for damaging winds resulting in localised disruptions to harbours and/or ports and difficult driving conditions along coastal routes/roads along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and Coffee Bay.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Cape Winelands and the Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape, in places over the interior of the Northern Cape and the western interior of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape until Friday.

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the north-western interior of the Eastern Cape until Saturday.

??Weather outlook for Thursday, 29 February 2024. Partly cloudy and hot to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the western parts. #saws#southafricanweather#weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/6SkZQtSrsR — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 27, 2024

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy with warm but cloudy conditions in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Cloudy in the morning with fog patches along the escarpment is forecast for Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm temperatures are expected.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the morning with fog as well as a chance of drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm conditions are forecast.

Fine conditions in the North West are expected in the west at first, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west.

Morning fog patches are forecast in the extreme east of the Free State.

Otherwise, fine and warm to hot temperatures are expected, becoming partly cloudy with isolated evening showers and thundershowers in the extreme west.

The Northern Cape will have morning fog along the coast.

Otherwise, partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the interior but scattered in the northern interior are expected.

It will be extremely hot in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be a moderate to fresh north-westerly.

Morning fog along the west and south coast in the morning is forecast for the Western Cape.

Otherwise, partly cloudy and warm to hot but extremely hot temperatures are expected with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern interior from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be a moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly along the west coast but a moderate to fresh easterly along the south coast in the morning, becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will have morning fog in places over the interior.

Otherwise, fine and very hot to extremely hot but warm to hot temperatures are forecast along the coast.

It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be a light to moderate north-easterly west of Oyster Bay. Otherwise, wind conditions will be fresh to strong, reaching gale force in places east of Gqeberha.

Morning fog in places south of the escarpment is expected for the eastern half of the province.

Otherwise, fine and warm to hot temperatures are expected, becoming partly cloudy in the north in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be a fresh to strong north-easterly, reaching gale force in places in the south.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog patches in the south-western parts.

Otherwise, partly cloudy and warm conditions are forecast with isolated light morning showers and rain in the extreme north-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be a light to moderate easterly to south-easterly, but north-easterly south of Durban spreading to Richards Bay by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.