Thursday's weather: Strong winds, extremely hot conditions across several parts of SA

The South African Weather Service has issued numerous alerts for extremely hot conditions in parts of the Northern and Western Cape, as well as a heatwave in parts of the North West over the weekend.



Impact-based warning

A Yellow Level 1 warning has been issued for damaging winds that could result in difficulty in navigation at sea and disruption to ports between Cape St Francis and East London. Similar conditions are expected between Cannon Rocks and Port Edward on Friday.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the interior of the Namakwa district and the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, West Coast, Cape Winelands district, Central Karoo districts, and Kannaland in the Western Cape.



Advisories

Extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected in places over the Western Cape and the Namakwa district of the Northern Cape.



Extremely hot conditions (day temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius and above) are expected in parts of the West Coast and Cape Winelands district in the Western Cape, as well as the Kamiesberg Municipality in the Northern Cape.

Heatwave conditions resulting in persistently high temperatures over and above the average maximum are expected over the eastern parts of the North West from Saturday until Monday.

Weather in your region:



Gauteng will be cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

It will be cloudy with isolated morning showers and rain in the north-eastern parts of Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions are expected elsewhere in the province.



Limpopo can expect cloudy conditions with isolated morning showers and rain, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The North West will be partly cloudy and hot, but warm in the east.

Fine and hot but partly cloudy conditions are expected in the eastern parts of the Free State in the morning.



The Northern Cape will be fine and warm, but hot to very hot in places over the western interior.

The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly.



It will be fine and warm to hot but very hot over the interior of the Western Cape, and extremely hot in places over the West Coast interior and the Cape Winelands.

The wind along the coast will be strong easterly along the south coast, otherwise light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be cloudy in places over the interior of the western half of the Eastern Cape in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but cool conditions are expected along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong easterly from late morning.

Cloudy conditions are expected in places south of escarpment in the eastern half of the province at first, otherwise it will be fine and warm, but partly cloudy and cool along the coast.



The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate to fresh easterly from late morning, but north-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with light morning rain on the north coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming north-easterly from the south towards afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

