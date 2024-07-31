Thursday's weather: Watch out for the wind in Northern Cape, expect some showers in Free State

The South African Weather Service issued multiple warnings for strong winds and severe thunderstorms in at least three provinces.

Impact-based warnings

A Yellow Level 1 warning for strong, damaging wind, resulting in difficult driving conditions and possible damage to informal structures, over the western part of the North West and the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

A Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, with strong damaging winds and hail, over the Pixley Ka-Seme District Municipality of the Northern Cape as well as the Xhariep District Municipality in the Free State.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the extreme western parts of the North West.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool, but cold in the south, where morning fog patches are expected.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Partly cloudy and cool conditions are forecast in Mpumalanga, with morning fog along the escarpment and over the Highveld.

It will be warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo can expect cloudy conditions in the east, with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm.

Partly cloudy, windy and cool temperatures are forecast in the North West and the Northern Cape, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be a fresh to strong south-easterly.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

Starting August with our first possible thunderstorms over the central interior tomorrow where strong damaging winds and possible hail can be expected#SAWS#weatherforecast #Weather pic.twitter.com/gDXxnJmwtt — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 31, 2024

Morning fog is forecast in the Western Cape over the south-western parts, otherwise fine and cold to cool temperatures are expected, becoming partly cloudy over the south-eastern parts in the evening.



The wind along the coast will be a fresh to strong south-easterly along the west coast, otherwise a light to moderate south-westerly to westerly is expected.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Partly cloudy and cool conditions, with isolated showers, are expected in the western half of the Eastern Cape, but it will be scattered in the north-east.

It will be fine along the coast and in the extreme west.

The wind along the coast will be a light north-westerly in the morning, becoming a light south-easterly.

The eastern half of the province will be partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme south-west.

The wind along the coast will be a light north-westerly in the morning, becoming a light south-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-west.

The wind along the coast will be a moderate to fresh north-easterly, but a light south-westerly in the south at first.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.



