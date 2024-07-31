31 Jul

Share

Thursday's weather: Watch out for the wind in Northern Cape, expect some showers in Free State

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Strong wind and severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the country. (Boris Jordan Photography/Getty Images)
Strong wind and severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the country. (Boris Jordan Photography/Getty Images)

The South African Weather Service issued multiple warnings for strong winds and severe thunderstorms in at least three provinces.

Impact-based warnings

A Yellow Level 1 warning for strong, damaging wind, resulting in difficult driving conditions and possible damage to informal structures, over the western part of the North West and the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

A Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, with strong damaging winds and hail, over the Pixley Ka-Seme District Municipality of the Northern Cape as well as the Xhariep District Municipality in the Free State.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the extreme western parts of the North West.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool, but cold in the south, where morning fog patches are expected.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Partly cloudy and cool conditions are forecast in Mpumalanga, with morning fog along the escarpment and over the Highveld.

It will be warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo can expect cloudy conditions in the east, with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm.

Partly cloudy, windy and cool temperatures are forecast in the North West and the Northern Cape, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be a fresh to strong south-easterly.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

Morning fog is forecast in the Western Cape over the south-western parts, otherwise fine and cold to cool temperatures are expected, becoming partly cloudy over the south-eastern parts in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be a fresh to strong south-easterly along the west coast, otherwise a light to moderate south-westerly to westerly is expected.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Partly cloudy and cool conditions, with isolated showers, are expected in the western half of the Eastern Cape, but it will be scattered in the north-east.

It will be fine along the coast and in the extreme west.

The wind along the coast will be a light north-westerly in the morning, becoming a light south-easterly.

The eastern half of the province will be partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme south-west.

The wind along the coast will be a light north-westerly in the morning, becoming a light south-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-west.

The wind along the coast will be a moderate to fresh north-easterly, but a light south-westerly in the south at first.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Related Links
Weather warning: Authorities on high alert from Western Cape to Gauteng and KZN amid severe forecast
Wednesday's weather: Warning of heavy rains and possible flooding in Western Cape
Monday's weather: Wet, cold, windy conditions expected to continue in Western Cape, Northern Cape
Read more on:
weather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What is the best route for Democrats to take after Biden's exit from the US Presidential race?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Kamala Harris is the best bet to take over
47% - 3720 votes
The Democrats need a new face to stand a chance
49% - 3910 votes
Biden should have stayed put
4% - 330 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA

15 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Ultimate Girls Trip SA sparks date etiquette conversation. Who pays and...

30 Jun

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Ultimate Girls Trip SA sparks date etiquette conversation. Who pays and why?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap – Nonku Williams' tangled love and Ultimate Girls Trip SA drama

24 Jun

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap – Nonku Williams' tangled love and Ultimate Girls Trip SA drama
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap - Ranking and rating The Mommy Club S2 reunion outfits

15 Jun

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap - Ranking and rating The Mommy Club S2 reunion outfits
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Who knew that 'full time' parenting was this hard?

11 Jun

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Who knew that 'full time' parenting was this hard?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.27
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.36
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.94
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.90
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.7%
Platinum
960.58
-0.3%
Palladium
892.72
+0.2%
Gold
2,430.67
-0.6%
Silver
28.33
-0.7%
Brent-ruolie
79.52
-1.7%
Top 40
73,449
-1.7%
All Share
80,539
-1.6%
Resource 10
59,220
-2.8%
Industrial 25
107,625
-1.2%
Financial 15
19,420
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage...

19 Jun

From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage aboard SA Agulhas II
Little-known Centurion soccer team defies odds, finishes on an international high

25 May

Little-known Centurion soccer team defies odds, finishes on an international high
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
Meet Brand Story: Media24 News' content studio has a fresh face and a new name

01 Aug

Meet Brand Story: Media24 News' content studio has a fresh face and a new name
Money Heroes Episode 5: The importance of saving and investing for your future

9h ago

Money Heroes Episode 5: The importance of saving and investing for your future
Celebrating 120 years of Impact: Rhodes University’s commitment to research and...

01 Aug

Celebrating 120 years of Impact: Rhodes University’s commitment to research and community
The Business Ink Tank brings out big guns for insights and strategies

29 Jul

The Business Ink Tank brings out big guns for insights and strategies
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo