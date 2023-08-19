Till death do us part: Two Eastern Cape murder-accused in court on charges of killing spouses

A bed at a psychiatric facility has finally been secured for murder-accused Johnny Baartman after a two-month wait.

Baartman allegedly murdered his ex-wife and disposed of her body in a stormwater drain in June.

In a court a few kilometres away, a woman appeared in connection with the murder of her former husband, well-known Gqeberha doctor Bantu Noqekwa.

Two months after the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court ordered murder-accused Johnny Baartman to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, a bed has finally been secured for him at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda.

Baartman has been waiting for a bed to become available since mid-June.

The former high school teacher is accused of killing his ex-wife, Desiree Baartman, with whom he still shared a home after their divorce.

Desiree's body was found on 20 June in a stormwater drain in Jagtersvlakte after she had been missing for almost two weeks.

Baartman pointed her body out to the police.

Desiree was last seen at their house in Nagel Street, Bethelsdorp, on 9 June and was reported missing by Baartman on 14 June.

The court order followed Baartman's alleged suicidal tendencies after his arrest a week following Desiree's disappearance.

During his first court appearance, State prosecutor Melani Hammett pointed out that Baartman had bandages tied around his wrists following an alleged attempt to slit them.

During his latest appearance on Thursday, Hammett told the court that a bed would be available at Fort England on 20 October.

The case has been postponed to 15 September.

It was ruled during his previous appearance that he would appear in court every 30 days for an update until such time that he is admitted to the psychiatric facility.

Standing in the dock, Baartman was dressed in a green jacket, blue jeans and a blue mask covering his mouth and nose.

He appeared slightly dazed and sat back down after the magistrate said he could leave. Baartman then turned around and looked at his brother, who was seated in the public gallery.

His brother spoke to him, but when he reached out his hand and attempted to touch Baartman, the court quickly moved to take the accused to the holding cells.

Still appearing dazed, Baartman slowly got up, looked over his shoulder at his brother and left the dock, clutching a small brown fleece blanket.

These types of cases, where a spouse or former spouse is accused of murdering or attempting to murder their significant other, are not uncommon in Nelson Mandela Bay, police say.

In recent years, the metro has become infamous for incidents of spousal murder, femicide and abuse.

According to Statistics SA, more than 20% of partnered women have experienced physical violence by a partner.

The statistics reveal that divorced or separated women are more likely than any other group of women to have experienced physical or sexual violence.

They also reveal that the Eastern Cape presents the highest number of women who have experienced physical violence from a partner.

However, in some instances, the roles are reversed and men are the targets of spousal murder.

In the New Brighton Magistrate's Court, Nothukela Noqekwa stands accused of masterminding the murder of her former husband, Dr Bantu Noqekwa.

The doctor was shot and killed inside his practice in Zwide on 3 May.

Gunmen entered the surgery late in the afternoon while Bantu was consulting with a patient.

The gunmen chased the patient out and instructed the doctor to lie on his stomach on the consultation bed.

He was then shot in the back of his head, splattering blood and brain matter all over the walls.

Noqekwa, who allegedly involved the former couple's eldest son in the murder plot, once again stood in the dock on Thursday in connection with the murder.

This is her first appearance since she was denied bail last month. For the first time since she was arrested, Noqekwa wore a different outfit – an orange shirt, orange jacket, blue jeans and grey knee-high boots.

She also ditched the grey beanie she had been wearing, showing off a brand-new black weave with a fringe.

Noqekwa also wore her black-framed glasses and a blue mask covering her nose and mouth.

She was sitting at the opposite end of her four co-accused – Andile Jongi, Siyabulela Gcayiya, Athule Mtyobile and Mphumzi Ndzimela.

The matter was postponed to 2 October.

Bantu's cousin and family spokesperson Eado Suka said the family was happy that the accused were still in custody.

"We hope that the trial will start on the next date and that everything still pending in the investigation will be available," Suka said.