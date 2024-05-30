Traffic delays for Cape Town as downed tree blocks Rhodes Drive, M3 affected

A fallen tree led to traffic delays in Cape Town on Thursday morning.

The Western Cape had been lashed by strong winds and heavy rain in the hours prior.

The inclement weather also led to power outages in parts of the province.

A tree has fallen onto Rhodes Drive, at the M3, resulting in significant traffic delays in Cape Town.

This follows several hours of heavy rain and strong winds in the Mother City.

Both lanes are obstructed.

City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout advised motorists travelling along Rhodes Drive to be cautious.

"Traffic officers are diverting vehicles onto Orchards and Fernwood roads, where they can join the M3," Bezuidenhout said.

"The Recreation and Parks Department is on the scene. They will be responsible for clearing the tree."

Traffic officers are also on the scene, redirecting traffic.

Meanwhile, Eskom said it was experiencing electricity supply interruptions in parts of Worcester and Eersterivier due to the inclement weather conditions.

"Technical response teams have been deployed and are on-site to conduct investigations and do repairs to damaged infrastructure. Eskom is continuously assessing the impact on voting stations and prioritising faults impacting the election proceedings," the power utility said in a statement.

The weather could affect electricity restoration time, Eskom added.