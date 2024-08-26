26 Aug

Tuesday's weather: Damaging winds, disruptive rain and high risk of fires across multiple regions

Heavy rain, damaging wind and fires are expected for the start of the week. (Busang Senne/News24)
The South African Weather Service has issued multiple warnings for damaging winds, disruptive rain, and a high risk of fire danger in several regions across the country.

Impact-based warnings

A Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds are expected to cause difficult driving conditions, particularly for high-sided vehicles, in various regions including Joe Gqabi and eastern parts of Chris Hani District Municipalities in the Eastern Cape, and Matatiele, Amahlathi, Raymond Mhlaba, and Sundays River Valley Local Municipalities, as well as Nelson Mandela Bay metro in the Eastern Cape province. The southern parts of the Northern Cape, most parts of the Western Cape, and western parts of the Free State are also affected.

Additionally, an Orange Level 6 warning has been issued for damaging interior winds anticipated to disrupt travel services and damage settlements, posing a risk of runaway fires in large areas such as the Garden Route, eastern Overberg, eastern parts of the Cape Winelands, and southern Central Karoo Municipalities in the Western Cape. The Sarah Baartman District Municipality, Inxuba Yethemba, and Enoch Mgijima Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape are also under threat.

A Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall is expected to cause localised flooding in the Cape Winelands, City of Cape Town, and parts of the West Coast municipalities in the Western Cape.

An Orange Level 6 warning for coastal wind and waves is predicted to damage coastal infrastructure and disrupt small harbours and ports between Lamberts Bay and Port Alfred, spreading to Alexander Bay in the evening.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over most parts of the country except the western parts.

Advisories

An intense cold front is expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape on Tuesday and Wednesday. The public and small stock farmers are advised to prepare for heavy downpours, snowfalls over the mountains, very cold conditions, strong to gale force interior and coastal winds, and very rough seas.

The weather in your region

Gauteng: Fine and warm.

  • Pretoria 12°C — 31°C
  • Johannesburg 12°C — 28°C
  • Vereeniging 9°C — 29°C

Mpumalanga: Fine and warm but hot in the Lowveld.

  • Mbombela 18°C — 34°C
  • Ermelo 7°C — 30°C
  • Emalahleni 11°C — 30°C
  • Standerton 9°C — 29°C
  • Skukuza 13°C — 36°C

Limpopo: Fine and warm but hot in the Lowveld.

  • Polokwane: 12°C — 31°C
  • Phalaborwa: 19°C — 34°C
  • Tzaneen: 14°C — 32°C
  • Musina: 15°C — 34°C
  • Lephalale: 11°C — 30°C
  • Mokopane: 13°C — 30°C

North West: Fine, windy, and warm to hot.

  • Klerksdorp 9°C — 32°C
  • Potchefstroom 5°C — 31°C
  • Mahikeng 8°C — 32°C
  • Rustenburg 9°C — 32°C
  • Vryburg 2°C — 31°C

Free State: Fine, windy, and warm.

  • Bloemfontein 6°C — 29°C
  • Welkom 6°C — 31°C
  • Bethlehem 2°C — 27°C

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy in the south with isolated showers and rain from mid-morning but fine in the east. It will be windy in the southern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly, becoming light south-westerly late evening.

  • Upington 5°C — 24°C
  • Kimberley 6°C — 29°C
  • De Aar 5°C — 20°C
  • Alexander Bay 10°C — 19°C
  • Springbok 8°C — 12°C
  • Calvinia 6°C — 13°C
  • Sutherland 2°C — 8°C

Western Cape: Partly cloudy in the east where it will be cool, otherwise cloudy and cold with rain and isolated showers but scattered over the far south-west. It will be very windy and gusty over the interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly to westerly, reaching gale force south of Cape Point.

  • Cape Town 13°C — 15°C
  • Vredendal 11°C — 17°C
  • Riversdale 10°C — 20°C
  • George 9°C — 22°C
  • Worcester 11°C — 15°C
  • Beaufort West 11°C — 19°C
  • Oudtshoorn 9°C — 20°C

Eastern Cape: Fine, windy, and cool to warm in the western half, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast from the evening. The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming strong to gale force south-westerly from the afternoon. Fine and warm in the eastern half of the province. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon but fresh to strong south-westerly at night.

  • Gqeberha 10°C — 23°C
  • Makhanda 8°C — 28°C
  • Cradock 9°C — 28°C
  • Graaff-Reinet 4°C — 24°C
  • East London 13°C — 27°C
  • Port St Johns 16°C — 29°C
  • Umtata 8°C — 33°C
  • Komani 7°C — 26°C
  • Qonce 10°C — 30°C

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be light westerly to south-westerly south of Richard's Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

  • Durban 16°C — 28°C
  • Richard's Bay 16°C — 34°C
  • Pietermaritzburg 14°C — 34°C
  • Ladysmith 11°C — 32°C

