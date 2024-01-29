29 Jan

Tuesday's weather: Heatwave with high temperatures for some regions in Eastern Cape

Heatwave conditions are expected over parts of the Eastern Cape.
Valery Hache/AFP

The South African Weather Service has issued an advisory for a heatwave with persistent high temperatures over some regions in the Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Musina and Thulamela local municipalities in Limpopo and the Hantam Local Municipality in the Northern Cape, as well as in places over the Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality of the Eastern Cape.

Advisory

A heatwave with persistent high temperatures is expected in places over the Sarah Baartman and Chris Hani district municipalities as well as the Raymond Mhlaba and Amahlathi local municipalities in the Eastern Cape until at least Saturday.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Morning fog patches along the escarpment are expected for Mpumalanga

Otherwise, partly cloudy, and cool to warm temperatures are forecasted with isolated showers and thundershowers except on the Lowveld, where it will be hot.

Limpopo will have morning fog patches along the south-eastern escarpment.

Otherwise, partly cloudy, and warm to hot conditions are expected with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west of the province.

Partly cloudy and hot temperatures are expected in the North West.

Scattered showers and thundershowers are forecasted, with isolated showers in the extreme east.

The Free State can expect partly cloudy conditions and hot to very hot temperatures.

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are forecasted, with scattered showers in the extreme north-east.

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot temperatures are expected in the Northern Cape.

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected, with scattered showers in the extreme north-east.

There will be fine conditions in the extreme west and warm temperatures in places over the Namakwa District.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming a moderate southerly to south-easterly from the afternoon, reaching fresh to strong in places at times from the late afternoon.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy with warm to hot conditions but cool temperatures along the coast with light rain over the extreme south-western parts in the morning.

Otherwise, isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers can be expected over the extreme east.

It will become fine in the west of the province by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, reaching strong along the south-western coast by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Fine and warm temperatures with isolated thundershowers are expected in the western half of the Eastern Cape.

Hot conditions are expected in the north where scattered showers and thundershowers are forecasted.

The wind along the coast will be a light westerly, becoming easterly by the afternoon.

The eastern half of the province will be partly cloudy with warm temperatures and isolated showers and thundershowers in the north.

Light rain is expected in places west of East London.

The wind along the coast will be a moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming light by late afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior.

Otherwise, partly cloudy, and warm conditions are forecasted with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

It will be hot in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be a moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

