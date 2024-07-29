29 Jul

Tuesday's weather: Icy conditions in at least 3 provinces, otherwise fine, cool in other regions

Brace for freezing conditions in at least three provinces, but it will be fine and cool elsewhere. (John Lund/Getty Images)
The South African Weather Service has forecast icy conditions in at least three provinces, otherwise the rest of the country can expect mostly fine and cool to warm temperatures.

Impact-based warnings

A Yellow Level 2 warning has been issued for damaging wind and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Cape Agulhas to Plettenberg Bay.

A Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging waves leading to vessels being at risk of taking on water and capsizing within a locality as well as difficulty in navigation is expected between Plettenberg Bay and Port Alfred.

Advisories

Cold conditions are expected in places over the interior of the Western Cape and Namakwa District Municipality in the Northern Cape, as well as in places over the north-eastern high ground of the Eastern Cape tomorrow.

The weather in your region

Gauteng and Mpumalanga will be fine and cool, but warm temperatures are expected on the Lowveld.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Fine and cool to warm conditions are forecast for Limpopo.

The North West will have morning frost over the southern parts, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm.

Morning frost is expected in the Free State, otherwise fine and cold to cool temperatures are expected.

The Northern Cape will have morning frost in the eastern parts, otherwise it will be fine and cold to cool but partly cloudy and cold in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

Cloudy and cold conditions are forecast in the Western Cape, with light rain in places in the south-west and south in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly along the south coast, otherwise a moderate to fresh south-easterly is forecast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with light rain in places along the coast in the morning.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold, but cool in places in the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Fine and cool conditions are forecast in the eastern half of the province with morning frost over the interior, but it will be extremely cold and cold in places in the north.

It will become partly cloudy in places south of the escarpment from late morning.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy and cold to cool temperatures, but it will be warm in the north-east.

Isolated showers and rain are expected along the coast and adjacent interior except in the extreme north coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly in the north in the morning.

Otherwise, a moderate to fresh south-westerly is forecast, becoming strong at times and spreading northwards in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.


