Tuesday's weather: It will be fine and warm to cool in most of the country

Fine and warm to cool conditions are expected in most parts of the country, as well as high fire danger conditions over the north-central parts of the Northern Cape, according to the South African Weather Service

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the north-central parts of the Northern Cape.

Weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and cool, but warm in parts of the north. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Morning fog is expected in places over the escarpment and Highveld areas in Mpumalanga, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy in the Lowveld.

Morning fog is also expected in the south and central parts of Limpopo, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West and Free State will be fine and cool to warm.

Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy and hot in the extreme west, spreading eastwards in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape will be cloudy with fog patches along the south coast in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, but hot over the north-western interior. It will become partly cloudy over the western and central interior in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly but light north-easterly north of Cape Columbine, becoming moderate north-westerly from the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western and eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, but cool in places in the north. The wind along the coast will be light and variable.

Morning fog can be expected in places over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to north-westerly in the north at first, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming strong in places south of Cape St Lucia.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.