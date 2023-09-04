Tuesday's weather: Warm for parts of SA, showers in Free State, Northern, Eastern and Western Cape

It will be a warm to hot Tuesday in several provinces, with rain and cooler temperatures forecasted for the Free State, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Western Cape, according to the South African Weather Service.

Fire danger warnings:

Extreme high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the North West, Free State, the north-eastern parts of Northern Cape, the northern parts of the Eastern Cape, the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal as well as the extreme southern parts of Gauteng.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng is expected to be fine and warm but hot in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga is expected to be fine and warm but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo is expected to be fine and warm to hot.

The North West is expected to be fine, windy and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the south-east.

The Free State is expected to be partly cloudy, windy and warm to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east, but fine in the west.

The Northern Cape is expected to be cloudy and very cold with rain in places and light snow showers in the south-western parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to warm but fine in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly becoming fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Cloudy and cold weather is forecasted for the Western Cape with isolated to scattered rain and showers but light snow showers in the western high ground. It will be fine in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape is expected to be partly cloudy north of escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain, becoming windy from the late morning.

The wind along the coast will be strong to near gale south-westerly.

The eastern half of the province is expected to be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light south westerly, becoming strong from midday.

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to see morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot. It will become cloudy from the south in the afternoon with isolated showers and rain except in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly south of Richards Bay from late afternoon, spreading to Kosi Bay by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.