Two awaiting trial prisoners escape in George, manhunt under way

A search is under way for two awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the George Correctional Centre in the Western Cape on Wednesday.



Calisto Chaderek, 32, is awaiting trial for housebreaking and theft. The other inmate, Trevor Moliwa, 37, is accused of possession of a firearm and stolen items.

Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Candice van Reenen said: "DCS has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape, and the preliminary investigation report will determine further course of action."

Van Reenen said the offenders had been known to frequent George and urged residents to be on the lookout for them and provide any information that could lead to their arrest.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said George detectives were investigating the escape.



"Preliminary investigation on [the] scene indicates that the two men were reported as missing to authorities [on Wednesday]. A search for the two men is under way," he said.

Anyone who has information contact George police at 044 803 4732.