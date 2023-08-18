WATCH | 10 people arrested after two Cape Town cops injured in shootout with suspected gangsters

Ten people were arrested after police came under attack by suspected gangsters in Ravensmead.

A police sergeant was grazed by a bullet and a LEAP officer was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Police are maintaining a strong presence in the area.

A police officer and a law enforcement member were wounded after coming under fire from suspected gangsters in Ravensmead, Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk told News24 that 10 men were arrested - between the ages 20 and 54 - in connection with attempted murder.

"Ravensmead SAPS registered cases of attempted murder, attack on police, public violence as well as intimidation, following an altercation earlier today between police and disgruntled members of the community over liquor which was earlier confiscated during a crime-combatting operation conducted by the local police. The liquor was found abandoned in an alley in Ravensmead," he said.

Van Wyk said a 44-year-old police sergeant was grazed by a bullet and a Law Enforcement Advancement Programme (LEAP) officer was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

"They are currently being processed and will appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court once charged. More arrests are not excluded," he said.

In the meantime, more officers were deployed to the area to monitor and normalise the situation.

The City's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said police had requested urgent backup after being shot at.

"LEAP members responded and assisted Ravensmead SAPS. The shootout continued as LEAP and police drove the gangs back," he said.

Smith said the police officer had been shot in the upper body and had been rushed to hospital, while the LEAP officer had been shot in the leg.

"It is believed the violence escalated after members of the 28s gang stormed the police station, demanding the return of alcohol that had been previously confiscated," he said.

Smith said the suspected gang members sought refuge in an apartment in the area.