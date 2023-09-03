Two children die in early morning Johannesburg shack fire

City of Johannesburg firefighters are currently attending to a fire that ripped through 44 shacks in the Fleurhof informal settlement and killing two children between the ages of 2 and 5 in the early hours of Sunday morning.



Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire was a candle that was left unattended.

"The two children lost their lives during this fire incident, and one adult female sustained minor injuries and smoke inhalation. She was transferred to the nearest healthcare facility," said Mulaudzi.

Videos posted on social media show that a large section of the informal settlement burnt to the ground while scores of people tried to salvage what they could.

Mulaudzi said that police were on the scene.



