Two Free State brothers jailed for raping 10-year-old sister

The Botshabelo Regional Court in Free State sentenced two brothers for the rape of their 10-year-old sister.

The incidents happened on separate occasions.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the older brother threatened to kill the girl if she spoke up about the rape.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the men, 27 and 35, raped the child on separate occasions in 2019.

He said the men lived with their grandmother and younger sister in their family home in Botshabelo, Section A.

The 35-year-old raped the girl in February. He took her to the bedroom and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the attack.

Kareli said the girl didn't remember the date of the second incident by the younger brother, except that it was on a Sunday night.

The child told the teacher about both incidents.

The teacher informed a social worker, who filed a case with the Botshabelo police station. Kareli said the Selosesha Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit investigated the incidents.

The police arrested the pair and the girl underwent a medical examination.

The court subsequently found them guilty and sentenced the 35-year-old brother to 15 years in prison, while the 27-year-old brother received a 20-year sentence.

In a separate incident, the Vrede Regional Court sentenced 22-year-old Sipho Malala for sexual assault.

Malala attempted to rape a 62-year-old mentally vulnerable woman. Kareli said the incident happened in Thembalihle, near Vrede.

The Vrede Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit arrested him in June and charged him with sexual assault.

Kareli said: "He was found guilty and sentenced to a fine of R8 000 or 12 months' imprisonment wholly suspended for five years on the condition that the accused doesn't commit the same act of sexual assault during the suspension period."



