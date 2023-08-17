3h ago

Share

Two Free State brothers jailed for raping 10-year-old sister

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Botshabelo Regional Court in Free State sentenced two brothers for the rape of their 10-year-old sister.
The Botshabelo Regional Court in Free State sentenced two brothers for the rape of their 10-year-old sister.
Sunday Times/Gallo Images
  • The Botshabelo Regional Court in Free State sentenced two brothers for the rape of their 10-year-old sister. 
  • The incidents happened on separate occasions. 
  • Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the older brother threatened to kill the girl if she spoke up about the rape. 

The Botshabelo Regional Court in Free State sentenced two brothers for the rape of their 10-year-old sister. 

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the men, 27 and 35, raped the child on separate occasions in 2019.

He said the men lived with their grandmother and younger sister in their family home in Botshabelo, Section A. 

The 35-year-old raped the girl in February. He took her to the bedroom and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the attack. 

Kareli said the girl didn't remember the date of the second incident by the younger brother, except that it was on a Sunday night. 

The child told the teacher about both incidents.

The teacher informed a social worker, who filed a case with the Botshabelo police station. Kareli said the Selosesha Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit investigated the incidents.  

The police arrested the pair and the girl underwent a medical examination.

ALSO READ | Pastor Timothy Omotoso made me believe rape was will of God, emotional victim tells court

The court subsequently found them guilty and sentenced the 35-year-old brother to 15 years in prison, while the 27-year-old brother received a 20-year sentence.

In a separate incident, the Vrede Regional Court sentenced 22-year-old Sipho Malala for sexual assault.

Malala attempted to rape a 62-year-old mentally vulnerable woman. Kareli said the incident happened in Thembalihle, near Vrede.

The Vrede Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit arrested him in June and charged him with sexual assault. 

Kareli said: "He was found guilty and sentenced to a fine of R8 000 or 12 months' imprisonment wholly suspended for five years on the condition that the accused doesn't commit the same act of sexual assault during the suspension period." 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free statebloemfonteincrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
37% - 2442 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 639 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 1703 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
19% - 1219 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 585 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.10
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.34
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.76
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.23
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
893.32
+0.8%
Palladium
1,216.48
+0.3%
Gold
1,889.14
-0.2%
Silver
22.69
+1.2%
Brent Crude
83.45
-1.7%
Top 40
68,879
0.0%
All Share
74,375
0.0%
Resource 10
55,844
0.0%
Industrial 25
104,806
0.0%
Financial 15
16,807
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

6h ago

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter

6h ago

Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo